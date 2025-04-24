Madrid Open 2025: Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima preview
26th seed and former champion Ons Jabeur will begin her 2025 Madrid Open campaign against Moyuka Uchijima in the second round. Jabeur has won 12 of the 20 matches she has played in 2025. The Tunisian made a comeback on the Tour this year, having ended her 2024 season early due to injury.
Jabeur has reached three quarterfinals in the season in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. She lost to the likes of Mirra Andreeva (Brisbane), Elena Rybakina (Abu Dhabi), and Ons Jabeur (Doha). She had taken a break from the Tour for a few weeks, as her last event was at the Miami Open, where she had to retire against Jasmine Paolini in the third round. Jabeur received an opening-round bye in Madrid and will begin her clay-court season in the second round.
Moyuka Uchijima has not been in good form in 2025, as the Japanese player has had five first-round exits in the season. Barring those events, she has won just a single match in four other events.
However, Uchijima regained some form at the Open de Rouen, as she won consecutive matches for the first time this year, with wins over Nuria Brancaccio and Lois Boisson. She reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (9), 6-4, 1-6 against Olga Danilovic. She began her Madrid Open with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Robin Montgomery in the first round.
Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head
Jabeur hhas a 1-0 record against Uchhijima, having won the only match 6-3, 6-1 at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction
Jabeur has a 71 percent win rate on clay courts with five finals and two titles. She won the title in Madrid in 2022, with wins over the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Varvara Gracheva, Belinda Bencic, Simona Halep, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final, where she won 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.
Moyuka Uchijima has no titles to her name on the WTA Tour as of yet. She has won a doubles title, winning the Jiangxi Open along with Guo Hanyu.
Jabeur is the clear favorite for the upcoming match as she is a former champion in Madrid.
Pick- Jabeur to win in straight sets