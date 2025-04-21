Madrid Open 2025: Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets
Date: April 23, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets preview
Petra Kvitova continues her return from maternity leave in the Spanish capital, set to take on Katie Volynets in an exciting opening-round encounter at the 2025 Madrid Open.
Kvitova, the most decorated Madrid Open champion with three titles, is only three matches into her comeback after a 17-month maternity leave. She opened her season with a three-set defeat to Jodie Burrage before going down against Varvara Gracheva and Sofia Kenin in Indian Wells and Miami, respectively.
The 0-3 start to the season is not surprising given the time that the Czech has spent away from the court. She has, however, shown positive signs in her losses and will be keen on turning things around at a venue where she has had success in the past.
Volynets, meanwhile, continues her steady rise through the rankings after a career-best season in 2024. Not only did the American win her first WTA 125 tournament last year on the red dirt of Makarska, but she also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 56.
This year, Volynets has endured a rough start with only one Tour-level quarterfinal to show for in the first three months. A return to clay (the surface where she has won two ITF 100k titles and made a Grand Slam third round) brought some joy as she made a second WTA125 final at Oieras, but was beaten by lower-ranked Dalma Galfi in the final. Heading into Madrid, she will look to improve her 12-10 win-loss record.
Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets head-to-head
Kvitova and Volynets have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets prediction
The opening-round encounter will put two contrasting playing styles against each other, with Petra Kvitova’s power taking on Katie Volynets’ counterpunching.
While clay would traditionally favor the latter, the Czech can take heart from the balls flying much faster in the higher altitude conditions. That has been key to Kvitova finding success in the Spanish capital despite her general aversion to clay.
The standout stat in Kvitova’s three-match return to the Tour has been the inconsistency of her serve. The Czech admittedly finds it to be the most erratic aspect of her game at this point, with double faults and aces flowing thick and thin. She has totalled 27 double faults and 25 aces in her matches. In a more encouraging stat, the last game saw her hit six double faults and 13 aces.
One would normally not see such stats in Volynets’ corner, who plays a more consistent brand of tennis. She does not hit an ace or a winner too often, but does not give away free points in the form of errors either.
The match will then be played on Kvitova’s racket. She will be the one looking to dictate play with her powerful groundstrokes. Her movement has not been great in the few matches that she has played so far, but it will be interesting to see if Volynets can generate enough pace from her end to exploit that.
Neither player has enjoyed too much success on Tour in 2025, but their level has gone up as the year has progressed. In a touch-and-go match-up like this, one has to favor the player who can play the bigger shots better. The serve will be key for Kvitova, and if she can put in solid numbers in that department, it could lift the rest of her game just enough to scrap together her first win of the comeback.
Prediction: Kvitova to win in three sets