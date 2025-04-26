Madrid Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Rebeka Masarova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (Q) Rebeka Masarova

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Rebeka Masarova preview

Peyton Stearns at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Peyton Stearns will square off against qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the third round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Stearns rallied from a set down to beat Kimberly Birrell 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted way past midnight. She was up against 15th seed Amanda Anisimova in the second round. The two split the first two sets with a scoreline of 6-2.

Stearns dropped her serve in the very first game of the third set but nabbed the next three games to take a 3-1 lead. However, she couldn't safeguard her lead either and both were back on serve once again. It looked like a tie-break would come into the picture but she broke Anisimova's serve in the 12th game to register a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win.

Masarova came through the qualifying rounds and beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to set up a second-round showdown against 22nd seed Yulia Putintseva. The Swiss scored one of her most straightforward wins of the week. She conceded her serve only once during her 6-3, 6-3 victory in a match that lasted for a little over an hour.

Peyton Stearns vs Rebeka Masarova head-to-head

Stearns leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the BNP Paribas Open 2023 in three sets.

Peyton Stearns vs Rebeka Masarova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns





Rebeka Masarova







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Peyton Stearns vs Rebeka Masarova prediction

Rebeka Masarova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Stearns weathered a tough challenge from Anisimova in the previous round to emerge victorious. It wasn't a clean match by any means, with moments of impressive shotmaking followed by some cheap errors. It marked her second win against a top 20 player this season and she improved her record to 3-1 against top 20 players on clay.

Masarova has played some solid tennis in Madrid thus far. She beat last year's quarterfinalist Putintseva quite easily in the previous round. She's gunning to reach the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.

Stearns, meanwhile, is looking to do the same for the second time. She will most certainly be favored to win against Masarova, having won their only prior encounter as well. The latter is competing in the main draw of a tournament for the second time this year and failed to get past the qualifying rounds of her other five tournaments.

Masarova improved her record at the main draw level to 4-1 with her latest win. Stearns' record for the season currently stands at 8-10, with top 20 players accounting for half of those losses. Given how they've performed throughout the season, the American has a better shot at making through this round.

Pick: Peyton Stearns to win in three sets.

