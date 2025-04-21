Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Francesca Jones vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Francesca Jones vs (13) Laura Siegemund

Date: April 21, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (First Round)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Francesca Jones vs Laura Siegemund preview

Francesca Jones participates in the round of 16 of the Transylvania Open 2025. Source: Getty

World No. 134 Francesca Jones will face World No. 95 Laura Siegemund in the first round of the qualifying event of the Madrid Open 2025 on Monday, April 21. It will be their second meeting.

24-year-old Francesca Jones has a 15-6 win-loss record in 2025, which includes all the WTA, ITF Tour and qualifying round matches. She won the ITF W75 title in Vacaria, Brazil, last month on clay.

Jones played the WTA Challenger in Oeiras last week, where she lost a very close second-round match against World No. 187 Nina Stojanovic 6-2, 3-6, 5-7. Ranking wise, her best win of the season was against World No. 68 Mayar Sherif in the first round of the Merida Open in Mexico.

37-year-old Laura Siegemund is making an appearance in the qualifying round of the Madrid Open for the first time since 2019. She started the season as World No. 79 but now her ranking is down to No. 95.

Laura Siegemund of Germany returns the ball to Jule Niemeier of Germany during the first round on Day 2 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Source: Getty

Siegemund entered the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week as a wildcard but lost to her compatriot, World No. 121 Jule Niemeier 6-4, 3-6, 4-6. She has lost her last four matches on the clay courts.

Francesca Jones vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Laura Siegemund leads Francesca Jones 1-0 in their head-to-head record. Their only previous meeting was also on clay, at the Copa Colsanitas 2024 in Bogota. Siegemund won it 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Francesca Jones vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Francesca Jones TBD TBD TBD Laura Siegemund TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Francesca Jones vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Great Britain's Frances Jones will be the favorite to win this match, considering her current form and Laura Siegemund's losing streak on the surface. Earlier this month, Jones collapsed during her match in Bogota but now she is doing fine.

Jones has reached 14 ITF finals in her career and all of them were on the clay court. She has reached one WTA Challenger final and that was also on the dirt. She would be hoping to make her WTA 1000 main-draw debut at the Madrid Open.

Former World No. 27 Laura Siegemund has a 5-5 win-loss record at the Madrid Open and her best result was reaching the third round of the event in 2016. Last year, she lost in the first round of the main draw in Madrid against Donna Vekic.

The German is focussing on the women's doubles events now but she has beaten some big names like Simona Halep, Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Maria Sakkari and Agnieszka Radwanska on clay in the past.

Siegemund's stamina could be an issue now and the British youngster would have an edge because of that as well.

Pick: Francesca Jones to win in three sets

