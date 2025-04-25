Madrid Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz (3) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

TENNIS: MAR 28 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is set to face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the third round of the Madrid Open. Fritz had a straightforward second-round victory over the Australian Christopher O'Connell, while Bonzi has had two solid wins against good opposition. Bonzi defeated veteran and former US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-2, and then beat the 27th seed Hubert Hurkacz, again in straight sets.

Fritz is the third seed in Madrid, but has had a difficult start to 2025. He was beaten in the third round of the Australian Open by Gael Monfils, and was dumped out of Dallas early before managing a quarterfinal appearance at Delray Beach. A semifinal at the Miami Open represents his best performance this year, where he was defeated by young gun Jakub Mensik 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-7(4).

Madrid is Fritz's first clay court outing of the European season. He'll be looking to get his year back on track with some solid wins.

28-year-old Bonzi has struggled for victories since performing well at the Australian Open in January. There, he beat David Goffin before losing in the third round to Jiri Lehecka. Since then, Bonzi has had a string of qualifying and first-round exits, so the Frenchman's progress in Madrid has been unexpected.

Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Fritz and Bonzi have not yet met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -435 -6.5 (+285) Over 21.5 (-115) Benjamin Bondi +330 +6.5 (-435) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Fritz remains the World No. 4 despite his less-than-stellar results this year. The 27-year-old has eight ATP titles to his name, but he's yet to win a clay court tournament on the tour. He made it to the fourth round at last year's French Open, as he searches for his first Major title win.

Last year, Fritz reached the semifinals in Madrid, losing to Andrey Rublev, so he has decent memories of the tournament. World No. 62 Bonzi's confidence will be high after his opening two wins, but there's nothing to suggest he will be able to bridge the gap in the rankings and surprise the American.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

