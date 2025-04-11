Taylor Fritz discloses who exactly is providing him emotional support amid multiple injury withdrawal

Taylor Fritz disclosed who helped him with emotional support during his multiple withdrawals from the tour due to injury. He has been battling an abdominal injury since before the 2025 Dallas Open in February.

Despite the pain and injury, Fritz competed at the Delray Beach Open, making it to the quarterfinals before being defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then went on to participate in two ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournaments - the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open.

In California, the World No. 4 triumphed over Matteo Gigante and Alejandro Tabilo in the second and third rounds, respectively, before being bested by eventual champion Jack Draper in the fourth round. In Miami, Fritz defeated players like Lorenzo Sonego, Denis Shapovalov, Adam Walton, and Matteo Berrettini before being knocked out by eventual champion Jakub Mensik in the semifinals.

After the conclusion of his campaign at the Miami Open, Taylor Fritz was scheduled to compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters but had to withdraw due to his ongoing abdominal injury. He shared how he was spending his time at home while recuperating.

Fritz shared a couple of videos of two black kittens he has been fostering while in recovery. The videos showed the kittens playing with the American with a toy on a sofa.

"Injury emotional support foster kitties," Fritz captioned his Instagram story.

This season, Taylor Fritz has secured only one title, the 2025 United Cup, which he won while representing Team USA alongside players like Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins, among others.

Taylor Fritz next expected to compete at Madrid Open 2025

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Madrid Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After withdrawing from the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Taylor Fritz was expected to compete at the BMW Open in Munich, a tournament where he finished as the runner-up last year. However, he had to withdraw due to an abdominal injury that also caused him to miss the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in Monaco.

Fritz is expected to come back to the court at the 2025 Madrid Open, which is scheduled to take place from April 23 to May 4, 2025. Matches will be played on the outdoor clay courts at the Park Manzanares in Madrid, Spain.

In 2024, Taylor Fritz was seeded 12th at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in Madrid, and he started his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Luciano Darderi 7-6(1), 6-4 in his opening match and followed it up by triumphing over 18th seed Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-3, and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(2), 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Fritz secured a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over 21st seed Francisco Cerundolo before being eliminated by eventual champion Andrey Rublev in the semifinals with a score of 4-6, 3-6.

