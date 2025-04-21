Madrid Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic preview

Azarenka reacts while playing against Qinwen Zheng in the second round on Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will face Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Wednesday, April 23. The winner of this match plays the 21st seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, next.

35-year-old Azarenka will be playing her first clay court match of the season. It will be her first match on the WTA Tour since her mid-match retirement in the second round of the Miami Open against Karolina Muchova last month.

The World No. 48 has a 4-6 win-loss record this season and has not won two consecutive matches in 2025. Two of her wins in 2025 came against players ranked outside the top 100.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Olga Danilovic is in great form after reaching the final of the Open de Rouen last week. She missed two set-point opportunities in the second set of the final against Elina Svitolina, as she went down 4-6, 6(8)-7(10).

Danilovic competes during the round of 32 of the Transylvania Open 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 34 Danilovic also won the WTA 125 title in Turkey earlier this month, which shows that she has enough practice on clay. In January, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after knocking out the sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Azarenka and Danilovic have never met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka TBD TBD TBD Olga Danilovic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka will be making her 14th main draw appearance at the Madrid Open. She has a 22-11 win-loss record at the event, as she has conceded a walkover as well as reached the finals in Madrid twice.

Azarenka lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2011 Madrid Open final and to Serena Williams in 2012. She has not won a WTA title on a clay court since 2011, and has not reached a final on the surface since 2013.

Considering the current form of both players, Olga Danilovic will be the favorite to win this match. She has reached four WTA tour finals in her career, and three of them were on clay.

Danilovic also reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open, where she had beaten the 11th seed Danielle Collins in the second round. She has three top 10 wins in her career, and two of them are on clay.

Pick: Olga Danilovic to win in three sets

