Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund
Date: October 9, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund preview
Magdalena Frech will take on Laura Siegemund in the third round of the Wuhan Open.
Frech has had a disappointing season so far. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Washington and Guadalajara, she struggled to achieve a notable result this year. The Pole also participated in the US Open, but lost to Coco Gauff in the third round.
Frech entered Wuhan after a first-round exit in Beijing. She started her campaign by cruising past Veronika Kudermetova and Karolina Muchova in the first two rounds. The 27-year-old has dropped one set in Wuhan so far.
Meanwhile, Laura Siegemund is still going strong at the age of 37. Apart from third-round finishes in Melbourne, Rome, and New York, she reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Despite a spirited performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in London.
Siegemund entered Wuhan after early exits in Beijing and Seoul. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Dayana Yastremska and Mirra Andreeva in the first two rounds. The German outlasted Andreeva in a gripping three-set bout, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.
Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head
Siegemund leads the head-to-head against Frech 2-0. The German defeated Frech most recently in the 2020 US Open.
Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund odds
All odds are sourced by Bovada.lv.
Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund prediction
Frech has gotten off to a good start at most events this year, but struggled to make her mark in the second week rounds. The Pole has a great chance to register back-to-back quarterfinal runs in Wuhan. She has a steady all-around game and is a high-effort player on the court.
Siegemund, on the other hand, has used her experience to great effect in the last few months. The German showed her fitness levels against an 18-year-old top-five opponent in Wuhan. She likes to stick to the basics and has a knack for getting out of tight situations on the court.
Two unseeded players will have a chance to secure a quarterfinal berth in Wuhan. Siegemund has spent more time on the court, which could be a factor in the upcoming round. However, the Germans excellent performances and results at the highest level will give her the edge in this round.
Pick: Siegemund to win in three sets.
Magdalena Frech vs Laura Siegemund betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 22 games.
Tip 2: Frech to register more aces than Siegemund.