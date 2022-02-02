Maharashtra Open 2022: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Emil Ruusuvuori vs Vit Kopriva

Date: 3 February 2022

Tournament: Tata Open Maharashtra

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Pune, India

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports, Jio TV and Disney Plus | Official Facebook, Twitter pages and YouTube channel of the Maharashtra Open

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Vit Kopriva preview

Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2021 Miami Open.

World No. 87 Emil Ruusuvuori will face off against qualifier Vit Kopriva in the second round of the 2022 Maharashtra Open on Thursday. The Finnish player is seeded sixth in the tournament.

Ruusuvuori defeated Egor Gerasimov 6-0, 7-6(11) in the first round of the Maharashtra Open. After a flawless first set by the sixth seed, things were evenly matched between the two in the second set. In the tie-break, the Finn saved five set points and needed three match points of his own to close out the proceedings.

The World No. 87 made a strong start to the year by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set where he lost to Rafael Nadal. However, his Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment as he lost a tough five-set match against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round. He has bounced back nicely with a win here and will look to make a deep run at the tournament.

Vit Kopriva at the 2022 Bendigo International.

After coming through qualifying, Vit Kopriva defeated Cem Ilkel 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Maharashtra Open. He's playing in his second ATP tournament. The Czech mainly competes on the Challenger circuit, but is working his way to the top.

At last year's Swiss Open, he played in his maiden ATP event and stunned World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the first round. He made it all the way to the semifinals where he lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets. Kopriva became just the second player since 2012 to reach the semifinals of an ATP tournament on his debut. He'll be hoping to repeat his performance from his first ATP event in Maharashtra.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Vit Kopriva prediction

Ruusuvuori at the 2022 Australian Open.

Given Ruusuvuori's higher ranking and vast experience compared to his opponent, he'll enter this encounter as the favorite to win. He's got a reliable and accurate serve, which helps him dictate the points. His groundstrokes are steady and he plays quite well from the baseline.

Kopriva is the underdog in this match-up, but he has upset players ranked higher than him in the past. He has displayed the potential to go toe-to-toe with more experienced players but lacks consistency.

Both players will be looking to make a deep run here to boost their rankings, but Ruusuvuori's experience should help him sail through the match if the going gets tough.

Prediction: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya