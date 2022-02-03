Maharashtra Open 2022: Jiri Vesely vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Jiri Vesely vs (6) Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 4 February 2022

Tournament: Tata Open Maharashtra

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Pune, India

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports, Jio TV and Disney Plus | Official Facebook, Twitter pages and YouTube channel of the Maharashtra Open

Jiri Vesely vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Jiri Vesley at the 2021 US Open.

Defending champion Jiri Vesely will lock horns with sixth seed Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of 2022 Maharashtra Open on Friday.

Vesely booked his spot in the last eight with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Thursday. While the Czech was in total control of the match for the most part, he stumbled a little while trying to close it out. He stepped up at 5-3 to serve for the match, but got broken. However, the 28-year-old immediately broke back in the next game to win the match.

This was Vesely's first win of the year, having lost in the opening rounds of the Adelaide International, Sydney Tennis Classic and the Australian Open last month. The Czech will hope to build on it in his next match.

Ruusuvuori in action at 2021 BMW Open.

Emil Ruusuvuori, meanwhile, reached his second quarterfinal of the year by defeating Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. He started the match on a strong note, quickly racing to a 4-0 lead. However, Kopriva fought his way back into the match by winning the next three games.

Serving at 3-4, he lost serve once again to fall behind 3-5. The sixth seed closed out the set after that, though he needed four set points to do so. Ruusuvuori put up a better performance in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to claim the set and win the match.

The 22-year-old has been playing quite well and will hope to continue the momentum going forward.

Jiri Vesely vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The two have played just once before, with Ruusuvuori leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter 6-3, 7-6 (4) at 2021 Antalya Open.

Jiri Vesely vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Ruusuvuori at the 2021 Dubai Open.

Given how they've played so far this year, Ruusuvuori will have the upper hand going into this contest. He has played much better than Vesely, who only just recorded his first win of the year.

The Czech is a tricky player to compete against due to him being left-handed. He's got a great serve that helps him win plenty of free points. In his second round match, Vesely hit 13 aces and won 85% of his first serve points. Ruusuvuori, on the other hand, managed just three aces and won 69% of his first serve points.

The defending champion isn't always that consistent from the baseline, which could give his opponent an opportunity to take control of the points. Ruusuvuori's losses in 2022 have so far come against top-10 players - Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both times he fought well before losing the match.

The Finn has been striking the ball confidently and will look to produce the same form against Vesely too.

Prediction: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee