Maharashtra Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Lorenzo Musetti vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: 2 February 2022

Tournament: Tata Open Maharashtra

Round: Second round

Venue: Pune, India

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Match timing: Approx 4 pm local time, 10:30 am GMT, 5:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports, Jio TV and Disney Plus | Official Facebook, Twitter pages and Youtube channel of the Maharashtra Open

Lorenzo Musetti vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Musetti at the 2021 French Open.

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti will square off against Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the Maharashtra Open on Wednesday.

Musetti's start to the 2022 season has been disappointing. He lost in the opening round in singles and doubles at Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open.

The Italian teenager tasted his first win of the season at the Maharashtra Open on Tuesday when he and Federico Gaio beat Hans Hach and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Musetti will be eager to replicate his winning start in singles as well. The youngster has long been touted as a promising future prospect, but his poor start to the year has undermined his credentials.

Aleksandar Vukic at the 2022 Australian Open.

Aleksandar Vukic, meanwhile, needed three sets to overcome Hugo Grenier 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the first round on Tuesday. He's gradually been making his presence felt on the tour.

The 25-year-old reached the quarterfinals of Adelaide International 2, where he put up quite a fight against eventual champion Thanasi Kokkinakis before losing in three sets. He also reached the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this year's Australian Open.

Vukic will be eager to keep his good run going and make it deep into the draw at the Maharashtra Open as well.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2021 US Open.

Musetti will be the favorite on paper, given his ranking and experience, but Vukic is the one with momentum. The Australian has won four matches so far in 2022, unlike his opponent who's looking for his first singles win of the year.

Musetti has the game but hasn't demonstrated the consistency to go with it. His one-handed backhand packs quite a punch and has troubled his opponents in the past. But the question remains whether the 19-year-old will get it firing once again.

Vukic has made considerable progress over the last year. He has already defeated two top-40 players this year - Lloyd Harris and Alexander Bublik.

The Aussie knows what it takes to get past an experienced player. He will look to bring his recently-acquired confidence against Musetti, who might feel the pressure of securing his first singles win of the year.

This could be a tight match. The Italian youngster should sneak away with the win if he plays like he did before, otherwise it's another quick exit for him.

Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee