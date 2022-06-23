Mallorca Championships 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron

Date: June 23, 2022

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2022

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Santa Ponsa, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €886,500.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discover

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron preview

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday.

Tsitsipas was outwitted by Andy Murray in the last eight clash in Stuttgart and entered Mallorca on the back of a disappointing second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios at the Halle Open.

The 23-year old will be playing in his second quarterfinal in two weeks. He got the better of Ilya Ivashka in the second round in Mallorca, fending off the Belarusian for the third time this year. The Greek held on to a break of serve in both sets and put up an effortless display, defeating Ivashka 6-4, 6-4 and registering his third win out of five matches on grass in 2022.

The Greek is seeking a second title of the season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters in April. Tsitsipas also reached the final in Rotterdam and Rome, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Marcos Giron comes from a set down to defeat Queen's semi-finalist Van de Zandschulp 6-7 6-4 7-6 at GirON the moveMarcos Giron comes from a set down to defeat Queen's semi-finalist Van de Zandschulp 6-7 6-4 7-6 at @MallorcaChamps GirON the move 🙌Marcos Giron comes from a set down to defeat Queen's semi-finalist Van de Zandschulp 6-7 6-4 7-6 at @MallorcaChamps! https://t.co/a5GavRkDoF

Marcos Giron, on the other hand, has had a poor run of form this season. The American's best results came in North American hardcourt events in February, making the semifinals of the Dallas Open and quarterfinals in Acapulco.

Giron entered Mallorca on the back of a five-match losing streak. However, the 28-year old snapped his losing streak in Mallorca with hard-fought wins over sixth seed Botic van de Zandschulp and Mackenzie McDonald en route to the quarterfinals.

Giron was down a set in both matches but showed grit and determination to secure sensational comebacks and set up a meeting against Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Giron 1-0. He defeated the American in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Mexican Open 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -400 -3.5(-110) Under 21.5(-160) Maxime Cressy +290 +3.5(-125) Over 21.5(+115)

All Odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marcos Giron prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't won consecutive matches on grass since his quarterfinal run at Queen's Club in 2019. Tsitsipas has a great chance to make amends and move into his first ever semifinal on grass.

The Greek won 85 percent of his first serve points and never faced a break point against Ivashka. Tsitsipas also fine-tuned his backhand slices and boosted his return of serve, which were creating problems for him in recent matches.

Giron won 81 percent of his first serves and saved three out of five break points against McDonald. Giron wasn't able to find depth in his groundstrokes and often found himself on the backfoot during rallies. He has made adjustments to his positioning and has played more aggressively in his last two matches, which has paid dividends.

Unfortunately, Giron is likely up against an opponent too good for his liking. Tsisipas is not at his best on grass but has been far more consistent than the American. Giron has an outside chance of winning but the Greek should most likely sneak past him and enter the last four in Mallorca.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far