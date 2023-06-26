Mallorca Championships 2023: Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Shelton is making his Mallorca debut.

Third seed Ben Shelton opens his campaign at the Mallorca Open in an all-American matchup for a place in the quarterfinals.

Having received a first-round bye, World No. 35 Shelton is in the midst of a wretched run of form heading into the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. The 20-year-old American snapped a five-match losing streak in the opening round at Queen's last week, beating compatriot J.J. Wolf.

However, the left-hander failed to build on that, as he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to slip to 9-14 on the season. That was his sixth loss in seven matches. Shelton won only two of his nine matches in the claycourt swing and is now 1-1 on grass as he looks to mark his Mallorca debut with a win.

The 77th-ranked Eubanks hasn't fared much better than his younger compatriot either, going only 8-11 in 2023. The 27-year-old is 1-2 on grass this season. He stumbled in the opening rounds in Stuttgart and Halle after emerging from qualifying at both tournaments. However, he opened his Mallorca campaign by beating compatriot Alex Michelsen.

Four of Eubanks' eight wins this season have come at Miami, where he unexpectedly made the last eight, losing to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev. The American has mostly played on the Challenger Tour this year, making the Guangju semifinal and Busan quarterfinal.

Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The two Americans haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Ben Shelton Christopher Eubanks

The odds will be updated when they release.

Ben Shelton vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Eubanks hasn't won much this year.

Both Shelton and Eubanks look to dominate opponents from the baseline. They have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, both players are not known for their experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass. While Shelton is 1-1 on the surface - with both matches happening this year - Eubanks has gone 3-4.

The older American has played some matches on grass this year in qualifying, so he will fancy his chances of an upset.

Pick: Eubanks in three sets

