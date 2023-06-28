Mallorca Championships 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Feliciano Lopez vs Yannik Hanfmann

The fourth day of action at the Mallorca Open on Thursday will see all four quarterfinals being played out. One seed, one qualifier, one wildcard and two lucky losers will be in action at the ATP 250 grasscourt event in Spain.

On Wednesday, the likes of Arthur Rinderknech, Christopher Eubanks, and Yannick Hanfmann emerged victorious, respectively beating Constant Lestienne, Ben Shelton, and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Without further ado, here's how the quarterfinals in Mallorca could pan out on Thursday:

#1 Lloyd Harris vs Pavel Kotov

Lloyd Harris

Qualifier Lloyd Harris will take on lucky loser Pavel Kotov as a place in the Mallorca semifinals beckons.

World No. 298 Harris improved to 3-4 in 2023 by beating Roman Safiullin in straight sets. Meanwhile, the 116th-ranked Kotov stunned second seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets to improve to 7-6 on the season.

This is a first-time matchup, but expect the South African Harris - who hasn't dropped a set this week - to prevail.

Pick: Harris in straight sets

#2 Christopher Eubanks vs Arthur Rinderknech

Christopher Eubanks

Unseeded American Christopher Eubanks will lock horns with French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the Mallorca semifinals.

The 77th-ranked Eubanks is 9-10 on the season after beating compatriot Ben Shelton in a third-set tiebreak. Meanwhile, World No. 85 Rinderknech beat compatriot Constant Lestienne for his seventh win in 19 matches in 2023.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the American to come up trumps.

Pick: Eubanks in three sets

#3 Feliciano Lopez vs Yannick Hanfmann

Yannick Hanfmann

Spanish wildcard Feliciano Lopez will take on unseeded German Yannick Hanfmann in the Mallorca quarterfinals.

The 634th-ranked Lopez improved to 3-3 on the season by beating Jordan Thompson in three sets. Meanwhile, World No. 48 Hanfmann got the better of top seed Tsitsipas in three sets for his 16th win in 25 matches in 2023.

Hanfmann won the pair's lone meeting in the second round at 2017 Gstaad, but Lopez could take the win here.

Pick: Lopez in three sets

#4 Adrian Mannarino (Mallorca fourth seed) vs Corentin Moutet

Adrian Mannarino

Fourth seed Adrian Mannarino will take on compatriot Corentin Moutet in an all-French quarterfinal.

World No. 43 Mannarino opened his campaign with a three-set win over Guido Pella to improve to 18-14 on the season. Meanwhile, the 80th-ranked Moutet defeated Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets for his fourth win in 11 matches in 2023.

The two Frenchmen haven't met before, but expect the in-form Mannarino to take the battle of the left-handers.

Pick Mannarino in straight sets

