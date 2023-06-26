Mallorca Championships 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas plaus a forehand at French Open

As the Mallorca Open 2023 continues, a riveting face-off is expected in the second round between the top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Yannick Hanfmann. Hanfmann secured his spot in the second round, breezing past Pedro Cachin with an assertive 6-2, 6-1 win.

Tsitsipas returns as the defending champion, having clinched his inaugural grass-court title in Mallorca in 2022 against Roberto Bautista Agut. However, he has yet to claim another trophy since this victory. The Greek player now look to defend his title.

Taking a closer look at Tsitsipas' track record in his last 10 appearances,, he secured six wins, with his opponents triumphing in the first set half of the time. The average match score stood at 29.1, with Tsitsipas securing an average of 15.8 games per match and winning the opening game 5.7 times on average.

Looking at match results, one game resulted in a straight-set victory (2-0), while another saw a three-set win (2-1). His losses were split evenly between straight-set and three-set matches.

On the other side of the net, Yannick Hanfmann also claimed six victories in his last 10 matches, capturing the opening set in 60 percent of them. His matches witnessed an average score of 27.2, with Hanfmann on average securing 13.4 games and clinching the opening game 5.2 times.

In terms of wins, two were straight-set victories, while three were decided in three sets. Regarding losses, Hanfmann suffered three straight-set losses, while no matches went to a decider.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

This will be the third competitive meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Yannick Hanfmann. Their initial face-off occurred at the ITF Austria F2 in July 2016, with Hanfmann emerging victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The tables turned in 2017 at the Wimbledon qualifiers, as Tsitsipas emerged victorious with a pair of tie-break sets (7-6(5), 7-6(5)).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Yannick Hanfmann

Odds will be updated when available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann in action at French Open

As the second round of Mallorca Open 2023 approaches, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed and reigning champion, will square off against the confident Yannick Hanfmann. Each has a victory to their name in their previous two encounters, making this showdown a highly anticipated tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas is well-equipped for grass courts with his powerful serve and lethal forehand, but his dry spell in terms of recent titles might leave him slightly vulnerable. Contrastingly, Hanfmann, fresh from a commanding victory over Pedro Cachin in the first round, carries a robust momentum.

Known for his aptitude on quicker surfaces, Hanfmann strikes his groundstrokes with immense force and precision. Coupling this with Tsitsipas’s slight dip in form could create a ripe environment for an upset.

Pick: Yannick Hanfmann to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes