Mallorca Championships 2023: Yannick Hanfmann vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Yannick Hanfmann vs (4) Adrian Mannarino

Date: Friday, June 30

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Yannick Hanfmann vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Hanfmann is into the last four.

Unseeded German Yannick Hanfmann takes on fourth seed Adrian Mannarino as a place in the Mallorca final beckons.

World No. 48 Hanfmann drew the curtains on the career of legendary Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, beating the left-hander in straight sets. After splitting the first two games, Hanfmann won five of the next six games to take the opener.

He faced sterner resistance at the start of the second, as Lopez saw two break points come and go at 1-0, 40-15. The 41-year-old would rue those missed chances, as he would drop serve in the very next game.

The lone break of serve sufficed as Hanfmann sealed victory with an ace out wide, holding to love. He improved to 17-9 on the season, and Lopez called time on his 26-year-old professional career, ending with a 506-490 record.

Meanwhile, the 43rd-ranked Mannarino enjoyed a comfortable outing against compatriot Constant Lestienne, beating his fellow Frenchman in straight sets. The 34-year-old left-hander is now 19-14 on the season and in the midst of a good run of form on grass.

Having reached the last eight at 's-Hertogenbosch and Queen's, Mannarino is into his first semifinal of the season in Mallorca, improving to 7-2 on grass in 2023. Earlier in the season, the Frenchman also reached the last eight at Dallas and Delray Beach.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

This is their first meeting, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Yannick Hanfmann vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Mannarino is into his first semifinal of the season.

Both Hanfmann and Mannarino are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there. Hanfmann is a big server who can hit powerfully off either flank and moves well, while Mannarino has more modest attributes.

However, the Frenchman takes the edge because of his marginally superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass.

While Hanfmann is only 6-5 on the surface, Mannarino has gone 63-44, reaching three finals and winning one (2019 's-Hertogenbosch). The Frenchman is also in better grasscourt form this season than Hanfmann, so he should take the win.

Pick: Mannarino in three sets

