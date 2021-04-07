Marbella 2021: Casper Ruud vs Gianluca Mager preview, head-to-head & prediction | Andalucia Open

Casper Ruud

Match details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Gianluca Mager

Date: 8 April 2021

Tournament: AnyTech365 Andalucia Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Marbella, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €408,800

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Casper Ruud vs Gianluca Mager preview

Third seed Casper Ruud is set to open his 2021 Andalucia Open campaign with a Round of 16 contest against Italy's Gianluca Mager on Thursday.

Ruud had a successful 2020 season, and would have been hoping to carry the momentum into the new year. He did make a strong start in 2021 with a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open, but hasn't had too many other results to show for.

Gianluca Mager

Mager, interestingly, registered his breakthrough result on tour last year by upsetting Ruud on the claycourts of Rio. He also took out Dominic Thiem on his way to his first ATP tour final.

While he went on to lose to Chile's Cristian Garin in the summit clash, Mager gave enough evidence of his abilities as a claycourt specialist that week. The Italian's movement on the surface is sublime, and he also possesses a powerful backhand.

Needless to say, Mager could pose a few problems to Ruud in their Marbella clash on Thursday.

Casper Ruud vs Gianluca Mager head-to-head

The first round meeting in Rio remains the only meeting between Casper Ruud and Gianluca Mager, so it is the Italian who leads the duo's head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin.

Casper Ruud vs Gianluca Mager prediction

Casper Ruud will enter this contest looking to avenge his loss from Rio last year. Ruud is an accomplished claycourter, and will be a firm favorite despite his losing record against Gianluca Mager.

Mager will look to take time away from Ruud, which he was able to do well the last time the two players met. That said, he hasn't been able to sustain that sort of form in the months since, and it will be interesting to see if he can turn over a new leaf here.

Ruud, on his part, will be better prepared to take on his opponent this time. He has had a few fitness concerns in recent months, but if fully fit, the Norwegian should have enough to exact revenge on Thursday.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.