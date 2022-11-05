Maria Sakkari picks Rafael Nadal as her dream mixed doubles partner, opens up about qualifying for the WTA Finals for the second year in a row, and more

Maria Sakkari responded to questions from fans in a recent session hosted on social media, picking her ideal doubles partners and opening up about competing in the WTA Finals for the second time in a row, among other things.

Despite being partnered with one of the top men's players, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in mixed doubles when it comes to team events such as the upcoming United Cup, Maria Sakkari revealed that if she could play with anyone, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal would be her choice. In women's doubles, meanwhile, she was biased towards her close friend Ajla Tomljanovic.

"I like playing with Ajla Tomljanovic, because she is my best friend. I have one of the best mixed doubles partners in the world, but I would love to play with Rafa."

She was later asked by a fan about her thoughts on qualifying for the WTA Finals for the second consecutive time. The Greek responded that she felt terrific about the feat, calling it an outstanding achievement and admitting that she was proud of herself for managing to accomplish it.

"I feel really good, it's a great achievement and I did it for the second year in a row. I'm proud of myself, as I've said many times it was a tough year, but in the end I did it and I'm excited to be here."

Maria Sakkari picks her favorite places to visit in Greece and reveals her go-to Greek meal

During the same session, Maria Sakkari was asked a few questions about her home country Greece as well. One fan asked her for her recommendations for places to visit in her home country for the holidays.

She recommended that a person should visit Santorini, which is very special, but at the same time, the Greek gave her stamp of approval to Paros and Antiparos too, asserting that they are "stunning" as holiday spots.

"You should definitely go to Santorini, it's very special, but at the same time we have Paros, Antiparos, they are also very beautiful, Milos also, Crete, there are so many islands... Whichever island you choose, you will find something special."

Maria Sakkari also revealed her favorite Greek food, stating that she loves Greek cuisine, and would either pick souvlaki, gyros, or pastitsio. She was all praise for seafood from her home country too, calling it "some of the best" cuisine in the world.

"Tough question. I love Greek cuisine. I'd say either souvlaki, gyros, or pastitsio, which is like lasagna. Our seafood is also incredible, some of the best in the world, the list goes on."

