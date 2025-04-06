Marrakech 2025 Final: Tallon Griekspoor vs Luciano Darderi Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Grand Prix Hassan II

Match Details

Fixture: Tallon Griekspoor (1) vs Luciano Darderi (7)

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Grand Prix Hassan II

Round: Final

Venue: Marrakech, Morocco

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tallon Griekspoor vs Luciano Darderi preview

Tallon Griekspoor plays Luciano Darderi in the final of the Marrakech Grand Prix Hassan II. Griekspoor will be bidding for his first ATP title in two years. The Dutchman dispatched qualifier Kamil Majchrzak in the semifinal 7-5, 7-6(3). Griekspoor played a high-quality match, notching 27 winners and only 12 unforced errors, and winning 84% of his first serve points.

Meanwhile, Luciano Darderi, the World No. 134, produced one of his best career performances to defeat Roberto Carballes Baena, a former champion and finalist in Marrakech in 2023 and 2024. The 6-3, 6-2 scoreline was particularly impressive given that Baena had lost just one of his last 13 matches at the tournament.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

Tallon Griekspoor and Luciano Darderi have played twice on the ATP Tour, and Griekspoor has won both. Last year's contest at Roland Garros is the most relevant, with Griekspoor winning in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-3. They also played in the ATP Masters in Paris in 2024, and Griekspoor won 6-3, 6-4 on the hard court.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Luciano Darderi odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tallon Griekspoor -152 TBC Over 23.5 (-104) Luciano Darderi +123 TBC Under 23.5 (-124)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Tallon Griekspoor vs Luciano Darderi prediction

World No. 37 Griekspoor made a splash on the Challenger Tour, becoming the first player to win five tournaments in succession. At 28, he's the more seasoned professional of the two and has a better resume. He won the 2023 Libema Open, beating Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

Griekspoor had his best career performance in Dubai this year, defeating former champion, world No. 6, and top seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal, saving four match points. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Darderi, meanwhile, has struggled for wins on the ATP tour. His run in Marrakech has exceeded expectations.

There's an argument that Darderi is the better clay court exponent, but Griekspoor has the pedigree and the form to overcome the Argentine and win his third ATP title and his first on clay.

Pick: Tallon Griekspoor in three sets.

