Serena Williams once made an honest admission about married life, dispelling the romantic notion of wedded bliss. However, the American asserted that marriage could be joyful depending on the effort a couple puts in, drawing from her own experience with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams first crossed paths with Ohanian in 2015, after a chance encounter at a hotel in Rome amid her Italian Open campaign. Despite an unconventional first date, where Ohanian felt like he was being "interrogated," their romance blossomed, and the Reddit co-founder became a mainstay in Williams' player's box at tournaments.

Alexis Ohanian later proposed to the former World No. 1 at the very same hotel in Rome in December 2016. A month later, the couple found out they were expecting their first child, which did not stop Serena Williams from winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. Subsequently, Williams battled life-threatening complications to give birth to their daughter Olympia in September. Two months after becoming parents, the pair tied the knot in New Orleans.

During a Q&A session for Bumble in 2021, Williams shared some candid insights about marriage. The American admitted that she had been surprised to learn that married life wasn't always blissful but emphasized that it could be with effort and dedication. She also opened up about how she had always known that she wanted children.

"Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it," Williams said. "I always knew I wanted kids. I never knew when but I always knew I wanted kids at some point."

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian became parents for the second time in August 2023, welcoming their second daughter Adira a year after the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams revealed her 'dealbreaker' in a romantic relationship

In the same Q&A session, Serena Williams candidly revealed that her "dealbreaker" in a romantic relationship was a lack of loyalty. The American also shared her thoughts on heartbreak, delivering an uplifting message about how time is a great healer.

"A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is," she said. "Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds."

Williams has previously also spoken about the qualities she valued in a romantic partner, disclosing that she had always wanted to be with someone who "treated her nice, was able to laugh with her and understood her life." The former World No. 1 said that Alexis Ohanian had embodied all of those qualities.

Although Serena Williams admitted that she had never envisioned marrying a white man, she shared that she had come to the realization that "love has no color."

