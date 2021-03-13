Marseille 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Matthew Ebden preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Matthew Ebden

Date: 13 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Match timing: 3.20 pm local time, 7.50 pm IST

Daniil Medvedev vs Matthew Ebden preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Australia's Matthew Ebden in the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille on Saturday.

Medvedev came into the tournament on the back of a shock defeat in the Rotterdam first round, against Dusan Lajovic. But prior to that unexpected result, the World No. 3 had won 20 out of his previous 21 matches - including wins over every active member of the top 10.

Medvedev captured titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and the ATP Cup before being finally stopped by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

This week in Marseille, the 25-year-old has defeated Egor Gerasimov and Jannik Sinner in straight sets to set up the semifinal against Matthew Ebden.

Matthew Ebden

Ebden came into the tournament in indifferent form, but he has undoubtedly been the surprise package of the week.

The World No. 287 has qualified for the semifinal after winning five matches in a row. He came through the qualifiers before beating the trio of Benjamin Bonzi, Emil Ruusuvouri and Karen Khachanov with some impressively aggressive tennis.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matthew Ebden head-to-head

The semifinal encounter in Marseille is the first professional meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Matthew Ebden, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Matthew Ebden prediction

Being the top seed and also in good form, Daniil Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite for a place in the final of the tournament.

The Russian has barely put a foot wrong over the last few months, and has now seemingly gotten over the Rotterdam blip too. With his excellent movement and defensive skills, together with a solid backhand and an efficient serve, Medvedev has been a cut above his opponents in Marseille so far.

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open

To cause an upset, Matthew Ebden will have to mix up his game as much as he possibly can. He would have to try and unsettle his opponent, preventing Medvedev from getting into a rhythm from the baseline.

Ebden's varied game and proficiency at the net - due to his vast doubles experience - could help him do that. But given the kind of form Medvedev is in at the moment, it will take a Herculean effort from the Aussie to keep up his intensity long enough.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.