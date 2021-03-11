Marseille 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Matthew Ebden preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (3) Karen Khachanov vs Matthew Ebden

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Karen Khachanov vs Matthew Ebden preview

Karen Khachanov scored a resounding straight-sets win over USA's Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday to move through to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Open 13 Provence.

The Russian has been in great form of late, having also reached the last eight at the Rotterdam Open last week. He is now set to take on Australia's Matthew Ebden, who will also be making his second straight quarterfinal appearance at an ATP tournament.

Matthew Ebden

Ebden started his week with a couple of strong wins in the qualification rounds. He has since upstaged Benjamin Bonzi and Emil Ruusuvuori to continue his purple patch.

A former top 50 player, Ebden missed most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury. The absence also saw him drop out the top 300 in the ATP rankings, but the Australian has now begun to claw his way back.

Ebden has a good all-court game that has troubled even the best of players in the past. If he can bring the same strong form that he has showcased in recent weeks, he could well pose a threat to Khachanov on Friday.

Karen Khachanov vs Matthew Ebden head-to-head

Karen Khachanov has an 8-3 win-loss record for the new season.

Karen Khachanov leads Matthew Ebden in the head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian won the duo's only prior meeting, which took place at the 2018 Paris Masters.

Karen Khachanov vs Matthew Ebden prediction

Both Karen Khachanov and Matthew Ebden have been playing some fine tennis in recent months, amassing quite a few match wins since the start of the season.

Khachanov's 8-3 record is especially impressive, given the quality of opposition that he has been pitted against in his matches. The Russian seems to have rediscovered the form that saw him break into the top 10 a couple of seasons ago.

Khachanov will look to be the aggressor from the get-go, and the onus will be on Ebden to find a way to counter that. The Australian will have to make the best of his varied arsenal to push his opponent out of his comfort zone, or he could find himself in a tight spot.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in two tight sets.