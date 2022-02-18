Marseille 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Lucas Pouille preview, head-to-head and prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Lucas Pouille.

Date: 18 February 2022.

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Marseille, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: €545,200.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Andrey Rublev vs Lucas Pouille preview

Andrey Rublev survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Open 13

Second seed Andrey Rublev will take on Lucas Pouille in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 on Friday.

Rublev started 2022 at the Australian Open and strolled to the third round following convincing wins over Gianluca Mager and Ricardas Berankis. However, the Russian lost to Marin Cilic in four sets. Rublev fell down a spot to seventh in the ATP rankings as a result.

He then entered the Rotterdam Open as the reigning champion. Rublev reached the semifinals of the competition following straight-set victories over Henri Laaksonen, Kwon Soon-woo and Marton Fucsovics. However, he was beaten by eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final four.

Rublev participated in the Open 13 for the first time since 2019 and was seeded second in the competition. He received a bye into the second round and was up against Richard Gasquet. The 24-year-old came from a set down to beat the Frenchman 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, Lucas Pouille started 2022 by entering the qualifiers of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and later, the Sydney International. However, he was unable to reach the main draw of either tournament.

The Frenchman received a wildcard for the Australian Open but lost to compatriot Corentin Moutet in four sets.

Following an early exit at the Open Quimper Bretagne, Pouille received a wildcard for the Open Sud de France where he lost to Gilles Simon in the first round.

The 27-year-old entered the Open 13 as a wildcard and was up against sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. Pouille beat the Dutchman and then got the better of Radu Albot to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Open 13 Provence @Open13 Il élimine Radu Albot en 3 sets 6-3 3-6 7-6(2)



#O13Provence @la_pouille #atptour Lucas Pouille est le dernier joueur à se qualifier en quart de finaleIl élimine Radu Albot en 3 sets 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) Lucas Pouille est le dernier joueur à se qualifier en quart de finale 💪🇫🇷 Il élimine Radu Albot en 3 sets 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) #O13Provence @la_pouille #atptour https://t.co/Jmq7csG1Ag

Andrey Rublev vs Lucas Pouille head-to-head

Friday's match in Marseille will be the third meeting between the two players. Rublev won both of their previous two encounters in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Lucas Pouille prediction

Rublev will be the heavy favorite entering the match. The Russian has done fairly well this year, winning six out of eight matches, all of them on hardcourts.

He will look to make the most out of his serve and powerful forehand to put pressure on Pouille from the start.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, has served 24 aces in the tournament so far and will look to deliver more of the same on Friday. Pouille will also have to keep his double faults in check in order to stand a chance against someone of Rublev's quality.

But overall, the Russian should have little trouble defeating Pouille and sealing his place in the semifinals of the Open 13.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra