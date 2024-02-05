Marseille 2024 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Grenier | Open 13

The second day of singles action in Marseille on Tuesday (February 6) will feature eight singles matches. Two seeds, four qualifiers, one wildcard and two alternates will be among those in action at the ATP 250 event.

On the opening day on Monday, Lorenzo Musetti booked his place in the next round with a straight-set defeat of German left-hander Maximilian Marterer. In another main-draw match, Roberto Bautista Agut beat French veteran Richard Gasquet in straight sets.

On that note, here's a look at how the following four singles matches on Tuesday could pan out in Marseille:

#1 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Marseille fifth seed) vs Gregoire Barrere

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gets his Marseille campaign up and running against Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

World No. 24 Davidovich Fokina is off to a 3-1 start to 2024, reaching the second round of the Australian Open. Meanwhile, the 105th-ranked Barrere is 1-2 on the season, coming off a second-round exit at Montpellier last week.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect the more experienced and higher-ranked Davidovich Fokina to prevail.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

#2 Denis Shapovalov vs Hugo Gaston

Denis Shapovalov

Wildcard Denis Shapovalov takes on French qualifier Hugo Gaston for a place in the Marseille second round.

World No. 127 Shapovalov has won only once in four matches on the season, with that win coming in Montpellier last week over Gaston. Meanwhile, the 86th-ranked Gaston is 1-2 in 2024, with his lone win coming at the Australian Open.

Shapovalov won the pair's lone meeting last week and should beat his fellow left-hander again.

Pick: Shapovalov in straight sets.

#3 Sebastian Korda vs Hugo Grenier

Hugo Grenier

Sebastian Korda takes on French qualifier Hugo Grenier as a place in the Marseille second round beckons.

The 34th-ranked Korda is 5-3 in 2024, coming off a Davis Cup win last week. Meanwhile, World No. 155 Grenier won two matches in qualifying, having gone 1-1 on the season.

Grenier took their lone meeting in the Madrid first round last year, but expect Korda to prevail in their first hardcourt clash.

Pick: Korda in three sets.

#4 David Goffin vs Jiri Lehecka

David Goffin

Belgian qualifier David Goffin takes on eighth seed Jiri Lehecka in the opening round.

Goffin, ranked 134th in the world, lost his only outing in 2024 at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, World No. 32 Lehecka has made a superb start to the season, going 7-3, winning the Adelaide title.

Goffin took both their meetings in 2022 - on clay - but the former top-10 player could come short on hardcourts against a more in-form opponent.

Pick: Lehecka in three sets.