Marseille 2024 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Tomas Machac | Open 13

The fifth day of action in the Open 13 in Marseille on Friday will feature all four quarterfinals. Five seeds will be in action at the ATP 250 event.

On the fourth day on Thursday, the likes of Zhizhen Zhang, Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz emerged victorious, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sebastian Korda and Alexander Shevchenko respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four quartefinals in Marseille could pan out:

#1 Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Ugo Humbert

Fourth seed Ugo Humbert takes on fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a blockbuster Marseille quarterfinal.

World No. 21 Humbert is off to a 4-1 start to the season after seeing off compatriot Hugo Gaston. Meanwhile, the 24th-ranked Davidovich Fokina is 5-1 in 2024 after beating Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets in the third round.

Davidovich Fokina has won both his meetings with Humbert, including a lone one on hardcourt, and should win again.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

#2 Hubert Hurkacz (Marseille top seed) vs Tomas Machac

Tomas Machac

Top seed Hubert Hurkacz continues his Marseille campaign against Tomas Machac as a semifinal place beckons.

World No. 8 Hurkacz improved to 9-3 in the season after opening his campaign with a straight-set win over Alexander Shevchenko. Meanwhile, the 66th-ranked Machac has seen off Andy Murray and sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to improve to 5-2 in 2024.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect Hurkacz to prevail.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets.

#3 Zhizhen Zhang vs Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov

The unseeded Zhizhen Zhang takes on third seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the Marseille semifinals.

The 50th-ranked Zhang is off to a 4-3 start to the season after seeing off seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. Meanwhile, World No. 18 Khachanov is 4-2 in 2024 after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in his opener.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but expect the more experienced Khachanov to prevail.

Pick: Khachanov in straight sets.

#4 Arthur Rinderknech vs Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech takes on second seed Grigor Dimitrov to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

World No. 94 Rinderknech saw off Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to improve to 2-2 on the season, having seeing off Maxime Cressy in his opener. Meanwhile, the 13th-ranked Dimitrov beat Sebastian Korda in his opener for his eighth win in nine matches in 2024.

The two players haven't played each other before, but expect the in-form Dimitrov to take the win.

Pick: Dimitrov in straight sets.