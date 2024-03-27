Serena Williams once expressed her frustration over the perceived lack of appreciation for her mental strength.

Williams entered the 2005 Miami Open as the third seed, receiving a bye in the first round. She kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Vera Dushevina. The American then defeated Shahar Pe'er 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the tournament.

Following her win, Serena Williams was asked whether she believed her mental fortitude was not given its due, as her physical strength garnered all the appreciation.

The American agreed with the suggestion, emphasizing that she wouldn't have won any Grand Slam titles if she wasn't mentally tough.

"No, not at all. No one ever talks about my mental strength. I wouldn't have won Australia if I hadn't have been mentally tough, or any Grand Slam if I hadn't have been mentally tough. I think being mentally tough is something you have to have," she said in her post-match press conference.

She asserted that, while everyone spoke highly of her powerful style of play, her sister Venus Williams included, her mental strength was often overlooked and undervalued in comparison.

Williams also drew a contrast to Martina Hingis and Chris Evert, arguing that they were considered mentally tough because of their comparatively less powerful playing styles.

"For me, I have to have it. I don't know, everyone says I hit hard, which I don't think I hit that hard, and that I'm fast and I'm powerful and all blase-spree, as my sister would say (laughing). But no one ever talks about how mentally tough they are," she said.

"I think they said Hingis was really mentally tough and Chris Evert, because maybe they didn't have as much power so they automatically said they were mentally tough," she added.

A brief look at Serena Williams and Martina Hingis' rivalry

Serena Williams and Martina Hingis locked horns in 13 matches on the WTA tour, with the American holding a narrow 7-6 lead in their head-to-head record.

Three of 13 tour-level clashes took place at Grand Slam events. Their first meeting at a Major occurred in the 1999 US Open final, where Williams claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Subsequently, Hingis triumphed in their 2001 US Open quarterfinal, winning 6-2, 3-6, 8-6. Serena Williams then avenged her defeat in the semifinals of the 2001 US Open, beating the Swiss 6-3, 6-2.

Williams also triumphed in their last-ever clash on tour, claiming a commanding 6-4, 6-0 win over Hingis in the 2002 Miami Open quarterfinals.

