"Martina Hingis was the most unpredictable, she was like a chess player" - When Monica Seles explained why Swiss was one of her least favorite rivals

Monica Seles once reflected on her memorable rivalry with Martina Hingis. Seles disclosed that she didn't particularly enjoy facing Hingis because of the Swiss icon's analytical and chess-like style of play.

Seles retired from professional tennis in 2008, having won nine Grand Slam singles titles. A key element of her success was her fighting spirit and desire to gain every "little edge" over her opponents. Speaking to We Are Tennis at the 2022 Indian Wells Open, the former World No. 1 opened up about how helpful it was to scout her rivals and take notes about their playing styles.

"Absolutely. I don’t think I was the only player that did that, but I think it was really helpful. You always want to try and figure out what that little edge is," Monica Seles said.

Seles revealed that Martina Hingis was one of the players she had the most scouting notes on. However, she admitted that her preparation often failed her since Hingis was a very unpredictable player who was constantly adjusting her game. Seles also said that she would typically have to write down new notes after a match with the Swiss.

"A couple of players, a few of them, like Martina Hingis who would just mix things up. But Martina was just, besides a few shots, for me the most unpredictable because she was like a chess player, always thinking, always adjusting to you. She was probably one of my least favourites to play. All these new notes would come in after a match with her," she added.

Monica Seles and Martina Hingis had a fierce rivalry on tour, locking horns on 20 occasions. Hingis held a 15-5 lead in their head-to-head record, as well as a 5-2 winning record in their Grand Slam meetings.

"It was the worst defeat of my career" - Monica Seles on being 'mortified' after crushing loss to Martina Hingis

It didn't come as a surprise that Monica Seles considered Martina Hingis one of her least favorite opponents, since she suffered the "worst defeat" of her career to the Swiss. The duo locked horns in the semifinals of the 2000 Miami Open, with Hingis claiming a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win in 39 minutes, as Seles struggled with an ankle sprain.

In her 2009 autobiography, 'Getting a Grip: On My Body, My Mind, My Self,' the nine-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she felt "mortified" as she hobbled off the court to loud boos from the crowd. Despite struggling with the injury, the former World No. 1 disclosed that her inner fighter wouldn't allow her to retire from the match.

"It was the worst defeat of my career and the quickest: a measly thirty-nine minutes. I was mortified. The fighter in me had refused to default even though it would have been the smarter choice," Monica Seles wrote.

"As the crowd threw raucous catcalls, boos and whistles at me, I could feel my face flushing with embarrassment and I hobbled off the court as quickly as my ankle would let me. For the first time in my career I had failed to win even one game. Not one," she added.

Even Martina Hingis revealed that she was "surprised" Monica Seles hadn't quit the match and pointed out that most players wouldn't have even taken the court under similar circumstances.

