  • "Martina Navratilova was always special to me... She was always there with her whole heart"- When Steffi Graf spoke on her admiration for the American

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 24, 2024 00:27 GMT
Steffi Graf once shared her admiration for fellow tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Graf told the media:

"She was always special to me. I think I have a lot of memories, and a lot of things that happened between us and always some great matches. I think we had a lot of things that were-- that we liked the same, for example, our passion towards Wimbledon or about competing, just playing tennis, and I think we are similar in this way. And so, I think there are a lot of things that make such passion."

