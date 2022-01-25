Martina Navratilova applauds Australian Open organizers for reversing ban on 'Where is Peng Shuai' T-shirts

Following widespread backlash against the decision to ban 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts, Australian Open organizers on Monday announced a reversal of the earlier order.

The initial ban was based on a "longstanding policy of not allowing banners, signs or clothing that are commercial or political." Among some of the most prominent names to have criticized the ban were tennis legend Martina Navratilova and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

Navratilova had described it as a "cowardly" act, adding that the "Where is Peng Shuai?" slogan was not a "political statement, but a human rights statement."

The 65-year-old, however, was also one of the first to react to the decision to reverse the ban, calling it an "excellent" move on the part of the organizers.

"This is excellent news- well done Australian Open and kudos to Craig Tiley for doing the right thing here!!! #whereisPengShuai," Navratilova wrote.

Craig Tiley, CEO Tennis Australia

Navratilova also praised Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia's CEO, for taking a stand on the issue and "doing the right thing."

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, Tiley said spectators would be allowed to wear the T-shirts as long as they were "peaceful" and did not disrupt tournament proceedings.

He was, however, quick to add that such incidents would affect the "comfort" of the fans attending the tournament.

"If someone wants to wear a T-shirt and make a statement about Peng Shuai that's fine," Tiley said. "[But], it really takes away from the comfort and safety of the fans."

Peng Shuai, a former doubles No. 1, has been facing blanket censorship in China. In November last year she came forward with a series of sexual abuse allegations against the country's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

The chairman of the WTA had earlier announced the withdrawal of all professional tournaments from China and Hong Kong in a show of solidarity.

"Deeply concerning" - Australian defense minister Peter Dutton on ban of 'Where is Peng Shuai' T-shirts

Spectators at the 2022 Australian Open

Australia's defense minister Peter Dutton had also spoken out against the ban, describing the Australian Open tournament organizers' actions as "deeply concerning."

In an interview with Sky News, Dutton encouraged Tennis Australia and other governing bodies to take a strong stand on the issue and "speak as one voice."

"I think we should be speaking up about these issues, and I'd encourage… tennis organisations, including Tennis Australia [to do so]."

"I’d encourage not just celebrities but tennis organisations, including Tennis Australia," he added. "WTA’s been very good in relation to it, but other governments and other bodies, we need to speak as one voice on this.”

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala