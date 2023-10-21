Martina Navratilova was taken aback by transgender artist Precious Child encouraging her concert audience to chant violent threats against trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs).

The term TERF is commonly applied pejoratively to describe feminists who reject the legitimacy of transgender individuals' gender identities and oppose the inclusion of trans women in the feminist movement. Precious, who performs under the band name Precious Child, has frequently been at the center of controversy due to her remarks on TERFs.

Precious initially garnered media attention after she was accused of indecent exposure of male genitals in a women's changing room at Wi Spa in Los Angeles. She denied the allegations and later took part in a demonstration organized by trans activists in front of the spa in question.

Precious also courted controversy by dedicating the song "TERF Killer" to renowned British author JK Rowling and "every single filthy TERF." Furthermore, while promoting her album "AR-15s for Transgender Teens," she posted an image of herself brandishing a knife towards a paper-mache effigy of Rowling's head.

As such, Precious' negative views towards individuals she categorizes as TERFs are well-documented. Her sentiments were notably on display during a recent concert at the Knockout Bar in San Francisco. While performing her song "TERF Killer," Precious encouraged the audience to chant the violent lyrics, "kill a TERF today."

Martina Navratilova, who has frequently been denounced as a TERF by trans activists, sarcastically commented on the clip, stating:

"So much kindness, I don't know what to do with it!"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova defends JK Rowling against accusations of transphobia

Martina Navratilova defends JK Rowling against accusations of transphobia

Martina Navratilova recently came to JK Rowling defense after the British author was accused of transphobia.

Rowling, known for her advocacy of a clear differentiation between cisgender women and transgender women, recently reaffirmed her stance with a simple "no" in response to a statement calling for transgender women to be recognized as women.

"Repeat after us: Trans women are women," the statement read.

"No," Rowling commented.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a screenshot of Rowling's post and sarcastically remarked on the author's "transphobic" stance.

"Oh, but JK Rowling isn't transphobic. ...," the user posted.

Martina Navratilova defended the the 58-year-old against the backlash by asserting that stating a fact is not transphobic.

"Stating a fact is not transphobic...," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, Navratilova also rebuked British actor Daniel Radcliffe, famous for playing the titular character in the Harry Potter films, for his criticism of JK Rowling's views and his stance on the transgender community.