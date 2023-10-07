Martina Navratilova recently opened up about the abuse she has been subjected to on social media, mainly because of her stance against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

It all started with the 18-time Grand Slam champion criticising British columnist Owen Jones for his endorsement of cultural diversity in England. For her views on the matter, Navratilova was labeled a "fascist" by large portions of fans on social media.

The tennis icon has also been at loggerheads with fans because of her constant rallying for the protection of women's rights in sports -- only in her case, it means the active exclusion of transgender athletes from the space meant exclusively for biological females.

The former World No. 1 was even accused of using testosterone during her playing days by one irate fan, which infuriated her to no end. The implication being that she was not a real woman, Navratilova slammed the comment by pointing out how she had lost far too many matches just because she was on her period -- which, by her definition, marked her as a biological female.

"F**k off on the testosterone, asshole. My ovaries would beg to differ. I got to where I was with hard work and ridiculously great genes. Thank you mom and dad. Do you know how many matches I lost because of my period? STFU," Navratilova said.

JK Rowling, the author of the renowned Harry Potter series of books and who has often come under criticism for her own views on transgender people in recent times, appreciated Navratilova's bravery for standing up for herself.

"I f**king love you," Rowling said.

Rowling's appreciation came at a time when Martina Navratilova most needed it, which led to the former World No. 1 thanking the Brit for her nice words. Having been called a lot of names for her views, including "Nazi","Fascist","F**king racist","Bigot" and "not a real woman," the American was glad to have at least one person publicly standing by her side instead of berating her.

"This means a lot today as yesterday I was called Nazi, fascist, f**king racist, bigot, terf- of course, told I didn’t do anything for LGBT until 1993(came out in 81), had high levels of testosterone so not a real woman. Quite the day. So this means a lot- thank you Queen:)" Martina Navratilova said.

Martina Navratilova defends Chris Evert after American was accused of not supporting women athletes amidst inclusion of transgender athletes debate

Like Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert is also a big advocate for the protection of women's sports and the prevention of transgender athletes from invading the space. When one fan on Twitter accused Evert, however, of not doing enough to make her views known, Navratilova jumped to her defense and argued that the American has always given her and her ideas support.

On the other hand, the 18-time Grand Slam champion was critical of Steffi Graf and Billie Jean King for their differing views on the matter (non-existent views on Graf's part).

"Chris is giving me support, you got that one wrong. Steffi is not involved at all. And Billie- well, she is for inclusion. Go figure,” Martina Navratilova said.