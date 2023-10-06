“Racist Martina Navratilova is also transphobic and now, fascist” – Fans react to tennis icon criticizing British columnist for endorsing diversity

Fans on the internet have slammed tennis legend Martina Navratilova after she criticized British columnist Owen Jones for supporting cultural diversity in England.

Jones recently questioned a Tory delegate (Aryan) over his views on cultural diversity in the cities of England. He and the delegate went back and forth debating the idea of a heterogenous society.

While Jones stood by the infusion of Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Hinduism, Aryan argued the demographics of cities like London are no longer multifarious.

"Some cities are no longer diverse, they are no longer diverse in the sense there isn't a mix of cultures, where now it's been completely replaced by one culture over another. A lot of burrows of London where the white working classes have been moved out in exchange for a lot of people from other [cultures]," Aryan said.

Jones then urged Aryan to elaborate his point further. Aryan replied:

"Look, the councils in central London now, in some of those burrows, have been completely demographically changed to alien cultures to what it would have been 50 years ago."

Navratilova commented on the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Owen getting schooled, so to speak."

The former World No. 1's didn't please a section of fans on the social media platform. One fan wrote:

"Martina navratilova is cheering for fascism in order to stick it to owen jones."

Owen Jones himself rebuked the tennis icon.

"What’s tragic is that I doubt Martina Navratilova even believes what she’s endorsing here. She’s angry about my support for trans rights, so ends up cheering on anyone who criticises me - even people with these unbelievably gruesome opinions," he wrote.

Another fan labeled Navratilova as a "fascist", writing:

"Good to know that racist Martina Navratilova is also transphobic and and now, fascist. (I didn't know about the transphobia). There you go, LGB fascist rep."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"What is wrong with you guys???" - Martina Navratilova slams Gymnastics Australia's decision to allow transgender athletes to participate in women's category

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova again voiced her opinion recently against the inclusion of transgender athletes in the women's category at sporting events.

The 66-year-old targeted Gymnastics Australia after the organization tweaked its rules to promote gender diversity. It essentially means that transgenders will be allowed to compete against biological women in the events held by Gymnastics Australia.

"To say this won’t end well is an understatement. To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This “inclusion” actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls. #whataboutthegirls ???" the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

