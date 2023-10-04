Martina Navratilova responded to comments on her recent post about the transgender community and their issues. The former World No. 1 continues to speak her mind on transgender women's problems.

The tennis icon expressed her discontent with a statement made by Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe about considering transgender women as women. Radcliffe publicly disagreed with Harry Potter author J.K Rowling’s transphobic opinion.

“Just be quiet”, Martina Navratilova wrote commenting on the post.

Two users started a debate in the comment section, bringing up issues like valuing transgender women equally, and sensitive topics like sexual assault. Navratilova gave a fitting reply taking part in the debate.

“Nobody hates all men. But we do hate the ones doing the assaulting and raping- 99% of all sexual assaults are done by men. Being trans doesn’t change that statistic. Thank you for caring about women’s safety so much!!!” she responded to the comments.

Following this take on the Transwomen issue, the tennis legend reposted another tweet from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's interview with drag queen Pattie Gonia.

"Is this a joke? The pathetic parody of women continues," Martina Navratilova commented.

To this, one of the users questioned why good celebs like Navratilova are following a bigot, referring to Secretary Deb Haaland. Replying to which, the tennis legend said,

"Again- if protecting women’s sex-based spaces makes a bigot, then I am a bigot. And thank you for caring about women. Btw- I support trans men competing in men’s sports or women’s sports if they don’t take any drugs. Trans women cannot compete against women- its called biology."

“Butch lesbians always faced the same derision. "Not really a woman." We should all embrace each other. And this is a drag queen, not a trans person. They're certainly not trying to pass for female!”, another user wrote.

“And how exactly are we supposed to know the difference? And please do not compare males to butch females. Thank you,” Navratilova commented defending her stance.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Neil deGrasse Tyson’s take on gender identity

Martina Navratilova recently shared her displeasure with famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's comment on gender identity.

"Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80% female 20% female. I’m gonna put on makeup. I’m gonna do this. Tomorrow I might feel 80% female. I’ll remove the makeup and put on a muscle shirt," he said.

Navratilova, criticized his view on the idea stating that he is ‘completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable and reasonable’.

"Okay, I forced myself to watch this whole thing and all I can say is Neil Tyson is completely clueless while trying to sound knowledgeable and reasonable," she wrote while reposting the video.

