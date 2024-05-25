Rafael Nadal's prowess on clay is unmatched, leading him to set one record after another on the surface. The Spaniard once humorously spoke about keeping track of his numerous claycourt achievements, confessing to his struggles with math in school.

Nadal displayed his characteristic dominance at the 2017 French Open as he commenced his pursuit of his record-extending 10th title at the claycourt Major.

Entering the tournament as the fourth seed, the Spaniard claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Benoit Paire and beat Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the third round.

Rafael Nadal continued his stellar run against Nikoloz Basilashvili, defeating the Georgian 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. He secured a significant milestone with his triumph, recording his 100th win on clay in best-of-five matches.

During his post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked if he was a 'numbers guy' and whether he kept track of his expanding list of accomplishments on clay.

Although Nadal hilariously revealed that math was the only subject he failed in school, he admitted to keeping track of his records, especially on clay.

"Math was the only subject that I (pointing downwards with his thumb) failed in the last year that I had the chance to go to school. (Laughter.) That doesn't mean that the numbers don't worry me," he said.

"Yeah, numbers that I have on clay are, yeah, important, and I am very happy all the things that happen to me, whole my career, no? But especially this surface, been very happy all the special things that have happened," the Spaniard added.

Nevertheless, the fourth seed expressed his reluctance to dwell on the achievement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining his focus on his French Open campaign.

"Is not the moment to talk about that. Is the moment to talk about Roland Garros. That is the only thing now. Other things are there, and (I'm) happy for everything," he said.

Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka to clinch his 10th French Open title in 2017

The Spaniard beat Stan Wawrinka in the 2017 French Open final

After triumphing over Benoit Paire, Robin Haase and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Rafael Nadal took on Robert Bautista Agut in the fourth round of the 2017 French Open. He continued his dominant streak with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over his compatriot, booking his place in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard advanced to the semifinals after Pablo Carreno Busta had retired from their quarterfinal clash with injury while trailing 6-2, 2-0. He breezed past sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to set up a blockbuster title clash with third seed Stan Wawrinka.

Nadal secured a commanding 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Wawrinka to clinch a record-extending 10th French Open title, becoming the first men's player in history to secure 10 singles titles at one Grand Slam event.

