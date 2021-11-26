Mats Wilander thinks "it's possible" for Roger Federer to make another comeback, but says "it's getting more and more difficult" for the Swiss 

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander feels "it is possible" for Roger Federer to make a return to the tour after his latest knee surgery. However, the Swede reckons the 40-year-old will struggle to compete with the top players.

Federer has been sidelined for a major portion of the last two seasons due to knee problems. The Swiss returned to the tour this year after undergoing two knee operations, but was forced to end his season after Wimbledon after aggravating the problem once again.

Although Federer is determined to return to action once again, there are plenty of doubts over how the Swiss will perform if he does manage to make another comeback.

Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander said it was becoming "more and more difficult" for the Swiss to bounce back from injuries.

"I think it's possible for him to come back," Wilander told Eurosport. "I think if he keeps saying it himself, he obviously has his mind set on coming back. He doesn't get tired. He listens to his body. But it's getting more and more difficult."

The Swede further claimed that Federer may struggle to compete with the physicality of players like Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

""I think the bigger problem to me is that these guys are getting really, really good. (Alexander) Zverev and (Daniil) Medvedev are the guys pushing behind, they are playing huge games of tennis," he said. "And of course, Federer has his serve but how big a weapon is a Roger Federer serve compared to let's say a Zverev or Medvedev serve. I think that's going to be the reality check."

"Don't think Roger Federer will play too many matches on tour in 2022" - Mats Wilander

Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander also said that Roger Federer is likely to work a reduced, low-intensity schedule in the coming season.

"I don't think that Roger Federer will play too many matches on Tour," he said. "He realizes that he does still have a chance to win - maybe not a grand slam, maybe not a final - but three or four matches. I think it's worth it for him to come back in his own mind."

The Swede added that expectations need to be tempered for the 40-year-old's return.

"I'm sure Roger is curious to find out if it (comeback) can be done at the age of 41," Wilander said. "I don't think he will know until he steps on court for at least a two or three set match against the likes of Zverev and Medvedev."

