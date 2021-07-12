Matteo Berrettini after losing Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic: "Hopefully it's not going to be my last Grand Slam final"

Matteo Berrettini was two sets away from his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday, having taken the first set of the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. But the Italian had no answer to the Serb over the next three sets and slumped to a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 defeat.

Djokovic's win moved him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles. The Serb will now aim for a record-breaking 21st Major title at this year's US Open.

Speaking during the trophy presentation ceremony, Matteo Berrettini was probed about his experience playing in a Slam final for the first time in his career. In reply, the Italian said he did get overwhelmed by the situation.

However, he conceded that Djokovic played a better match than him, and that the Serb deserved all the plaudits that came his way.

"Well, unbelievable feelings, really. Too many to handle, for sure Novak played better than me 'cause he is a great champion," Berrettini said. "Well done Novak, he's right in the history of the sport, he deserves all the credits. I'm really happy for my final, hopefully it's not gonna be my last here, generally in Grand Slam..."

Berrettini added that it was an honor for him to compete in the championship match at SW19. The runner-up also asserted that he couldn't have asked for anything more from his grasscourt campaign this year which saw him lift the ATP 500 title in Queen's before his magical run at Wimbledon.

"Such an honor to be here, unbelievable feeling. And two weeks, also before Queen's, couldn't ask for more but maybe a little bit," Berrettini said.

"For me this is not an end, it is the beginning hopefully to a great career" - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini lauded Novak Djokovic's team for their hard work, before proceeding to thank his own camp for standing by his side over the last few weeks.

"Congrats to Novak's team, they are doing something unbelievable. Well done," MatteBerrettini said. "Then my family, my team, my friends that everyone is there. It's been a really long long path, long journey. Hopefully like I said, it's not done yet. For me, this is not an end, it is beginning hopefully to a great career, so..."

"Without them, all this wouldn't have been possible," he added. "Just saying Grazie, let's keep trying. Grazie."

Edited by Arvind Sriram