Matteo Berrettini recently announced an end to his longtime partnership with coach Vincenzo Santopadre after 13 years and released an emotional farewell note saying goodbye to the 52-year-old.

Berrettini made it to the Wimbledon finals in 2021 while also advancing to the semifinal stage at the 2019 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open under Vincenzo Santopadre's tutelage.

While bidding farewell to Santopadre, who joined his team back in 2011, an emotional Berrettini thanked his compatriot for turning his dreams into reality.

"I found myself in your 'tennis embrace,' not knowing what I wanted to do in life, and you turned my dreams into reality, keeping me connected to the moments we shared day by day. Without you, there would still be Matteo Berrettini, but there would be no hammer. Thank you, Vinz. I love you," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old was unequivocal in his praise for Santopadre, who retired as a player 2005. Berrettini also chose to describe the move as a "professional goodbye that will probably enhance the personal relationship even more."

"Ours is a professional goodbye that will probably enhance the personal relationship even more. I have felt you with me in every difficulty I have faced over the last 13 years, and despite being many, when I think of us I feel only joy," Berrettini wrote.

Instagram post

Wimbledon 2021 - When Matteo Berrettini very nearly cornered Grand Slam glory

Berrettini lost to Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final

Matteo Berrettini was on the cusp of history back in 2021 after advancing to the finals of the Wimbledon Championships but fell short against two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the title round.

After reigning supreme at Queen's Club, Matteo Berrettini got past Guido Pella, Botic van de Zandschulp, Aijaz Bedene and Ilya Ivashka to set up a Wimbledon qarterfinal clash against Felix-Auger Aliassime.

A four-set win over the Canadian helped Berrettini become the first Italian man in the Open era to reach a Wimbledon semifinal.

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who had earlier accounted for Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev, failed to stop Berrettini's winning momentum at SW19, with the seventh seed prevailing 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4.

Expand Tweet

Up against Novak Djokovic in his first-ever Grand Slam final, the Italian got off to a dream start by taking the first set. Djokovic, who was aiming to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, came back strongly to prevail with the score reading 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Matteo Berretini won a second successive Queens' Club title in 2022 but had to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis