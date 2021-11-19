Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to injury, says last few days have been "painful" and "disappointing" for him

Matteo Berrettini has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to begin on November 25, due to injury.

The Italian was forced to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin earlier this week after injuring his right oblique during his round-robin tie against Alexander Zverev.

Berrettini took to Instagram to confirm the news, admitting that he was extremely disappointed to pull out of the event.

"The [injury] is the reason why I will not be able to participate in this year's Davis Cup. It is pointless to tell you how painful and disappointing these last few days have been for me, among all the possible scenarios this is certainly the most difficult to digest," Berrettini said.

Berrettini is confident the Italian Davis Cup team featuring Jannik Sinner, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti will get the job done in the 18-team tournament.

"Our [Davis Cup] team is one of the strongest ever fielded and I am sure it will carry the colors of our flag very high," he said.

The 25-year-old also revealed his desire to return "stronger" and achieve "greater victories" next season. Reflecting on the brilliant season he's had, the Italian expressed his gratitude towards fans and family, and credited the team that has traveled with him throughout the year.

"What I'm about to write is the last thing I wanted to communicate to end the best season of my career. It has been a fantastic year, full of emotions, victories, painful defeats and sadly, injuries," Berrettini said.

"My 2021 ends with many regrets but looking back I can only be proud of the journey I have made, so thanks to all of you, my Team and my Family, for the support, the cheering and for the countless words you have spent to compliment me or as in the last few days, to cheer me up," he added. "I stop, yes, but only to restart stronger and to give myself and all of you even greater victories and emotions [in the future]."

A look back at Matteo Berrettini's 2021 season

A season hampered by injuries for Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini started the 2021 season strongly by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, but he was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury that kept him out of action until April.

After returning to the tour, the Italian had successful claycourt campaigns in Belgrade and Madrid, where he finished as the winner and runner-up respectively. He also made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

The Italian capitalized on his good form and made the final at Wimbledon but was once again denied by Djokovic. He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, but for the third Slam in a row, fell at the hands of the World No. 1.

Owing to his string of good results, Berrettini achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 7 in September.

Edited by Arvind Sriram