McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifying 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (1) McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch
Date: October 11, 2025
Tournament: AUX NIngbo Open
Round: First Round (Qualifying)
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch preview
Top seed McCartney Kessler will face Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Ningbo Open 2025 qualifiers.
Kessler captured her second and third career titles in Hobart and Nottingham this year, and also finished as the runner-up in Austin. However, she had an underwhelming run at the Majors, with a second-round showing at the US Open being her best result.
Kessler won the biggest title of her career at the Canadian Open, albeit in doubles. She teamed up with Coco Gauff to capture her maiden WTA 1000 title in either discipline. She started the Asian swing on a positive note by reaching the fourth round of the China Open but made a swift exit from the Wuhan Open, crashing out in the first round.
A second-round appearance at the Hamburg Open remains the highlight of Korpatsch's season on the WTA Tour. She has mostly stuck to the ITF and Challenger circuits. She has won one ITF title this year, and recently made the semifinals and the quarterfinals of her last two events at the WTA 125 level.
McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch prediction
Kessler will be ruing the opportunity to get some wins in Wuhan, where she blew a one-set lead during her first-round loss to Jaqueline Cristian. She has a 32-21 record across all levels this year. Despite being ranked in the top 40, she will now contest the qualifying rounds of the Ningbo Open.
Korpatsch has rarely made an appearance even on the WTA Tour this year, even in the qualifying stages. She has a 30-22 record across all levels this season, with only one main draw win at the WTA level under her belt this year. She's currently ranked within the top 150.
Despite the wide gulf in their rankings and results, this isn't a done deal for Kessler. She has a 9-4 record against players ranked outside the top 100 this season, with two of those losses coming on hardcourts.
However, Korpatsch has a 4-19 career record against top 50 players, and hasn't beaten one in over two years. Kessler should be able to begin her quest for a main draw spot in Ningbo with a win.
Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.
McCartney Kessler vs Tamara Korpatsch betting tips
Tip 1: McCartney Kessler to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.