Media obligations are part of tennis: Novak Djokovic on Naomi Osaka's press boycott at Roland Garros

Following his 6-1, 6-0 win over Federico Coria in the quarterfinals in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic weighed in on Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at Roland Garros 2021.

Four-time Major winner Osaka on Wednesday announced she would skip press conferences at this year's French Open to protect her mental health, evoking mixed responses from the tennis fraternity.

Novak Djokovic admitted that facing the media could at times be an unpleasant experience, but said it was an important part of the sport.

"I understand that press conferences sometimes can be very unpleasant" Novak Djokovic told reporters. "And it’s not something that you enjoy, always, you know, especially if you lose a match or something like this.

"But it is part of the sport and part of your life on the tour. This is something we have to do, otherwise, we will get fined. I mean, that’s at least the case on the men’s side. I don’t know about the rules on the women’s side. So that’s all I can say."

Naomi Osaka caused a storm with her announcement. Many believe that her decision sparks a conversation about the mental health of players, while others made the point that boycotting the media was not the right thing to do.

I don’t ask stupid questions such as what kind of dog Federer would want to be but I am not a big name journalist writing for a top publication. So does this mean i and others would be hampered by such a reform due to a generalisation?



Or am I just overthinking it? — Adam_Addicott (@AdamAddicott) May 26, 2021

French Tennis Federation slams Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka (L) and Novak Djokovic

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton lambasted Osaka for making a "phenomenal error".

"It shows to what extent it is necessary to have strong governance," Moretton said. "What is happening is not, in my opinion, acceptable. It is tennis we want to promote."

Many have questioned the timing of Naomi Osaka's announcement. The Japanese has never made it past the third round at the French Open, and comes into the claycourt Slam with just one win under her belt on the surface this year.