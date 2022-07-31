Meet the 8 multi-surface champions on ATP tour in 2022 ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Roberto Bautista Agut joined the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as multi-surface champions this year. Baustista Agut ended the inspired run of Filip Misolic in Kitzbuhel on Sunday to win his second ATP title of the year.

The 34-year-old started strongly against Misolic, who was playing his first singles final in his debut ATP singles tournament. Bautista Agut conceded only two games in each set to win the 11th title of his career and second of the year.

In the process, the Spaniard became the eighth multi-surface winner on the ATP tour this year.

#8 Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto Bautista Agut won his second title of the year on Saturday

Roberto Bautista Agut has had a solid 2022 campaign, improving to 27-11 on the year following his triumph in Kitzbuhel on Saturday.

It was the 11th title of his career and second of 2022, following his win on the hardcourts of Doha at the start of the year, where he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

In Kitzbuhel on Saturday, Bautista Agut was a model of consistency against the 20-year-old Misolic. He won his first title on clay in eight years (Stuttgart), breaking his opponent twice in each set to romp to victory in 93 minutes.

Bautista Agut will move up two spots to No. 18 in the rankings on Monday, while Misolic will rise 70 spots to No. 135.

#7 Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka has won two titles this year.

Reilly Opelka has had a fairly successful year, winning 20 of his 34 matches, including two titles.

He won the third title of his career on the hardcourts of Dallas, beating Jenson Brooksby in two tie-breaks. The lanky American didn't drop a set all week but had to negotiate his way through six tie-breaks in four matches.

After losing to Cameron Norrie in the Delray Beach final, Opelka beat his fellow big server John Isner in Houston to win his first title on clay.

Reilly Opelka beats John Isner for a 5th consecutive time in the tallest ever ATP final, 6-3, 7-6(7), to win a 4th career title, 2nd in 2022 and first ever on clay. Opelka saved all the 8 break points he faced + 3 SPs in the 2nd set tiebreak.

Ties his career high #17 tomorrow.



It marked the first time the 24-year-old has won multiple titles in a season.

#6 Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie won his first title of the year in Delray Beach

Cameron Norrie had a calamitous start to his season, losing his first four matches and winning just two of his first seven.

However, the left-hander turned things around on the hardcourts of Delray Beach, where he tamed the big-serving Reilly Opelka to win his first title of the year, third overall.

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco final, Norrie triumphed for the first time on clay, beating Alex Molcan in a three-set Lyon title match.

The Brit reached his first Major semifinal at Wimbledon three weeks ago, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

#5 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title this year

Novak Djokovic hasn't played a lot of matches this year, missing the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

Making a belated start to his campaign in Dubai, the Serb reached his first final of the season in Belgrade but lost to Andrey Rublev. However, he rediscovered his mojo on the claycourts of Rome, winning his sixth title at the Masters 1000 tournament.

After his title defense at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Nadal, Djokovic triumphed on the grass at Wimbledon for the seventh time.

The 35-year-old beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his 21st Major, pulling to within one of all-time leader Nadal.

#4 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is a two-time titlist in 2022

Taylor Fritz is having a breakthrough campaign, winning 29 of his 40 matches, including two titles.

He won the first Masters 1000 title of his career at Indian Wells, where he ended Nadal's 20-0 perfect start to the year.

After a couple of quarterfinals on clay, the 24-year-old American beat his compatriot Maxime Cressy on the grasscourts of Eastbourne in a third-set tie-break. Fritz followed that up by making his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, losing to Nadal in a fifth-set super tie-break after squandering a two-sets-to-one lead.

#3 Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev has won three titles this year

Andrey Rublev was on a roll at the start of the year. The Russian embarked on a 13-match win streak on hardcourt, winning titles in Marseille and Dubai, before his run was snapped by eventual champion Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells semifinals.

After two losses in his next three matches, Rublev beat home hope Djokovic in the Serbia Open final to win his third title of the year. It was also his third title on clay. Rublev is 31-11 on the year and is coming off a Round of 16 appearance in Hamburg.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is having a fabulous year

Carlos Alcaraz has had a superb campaign. The teenager has won 42 of his 48 matches, including four titles.

Alcaraz won his first title of the year at Rio de Janeiro, which was his first triumph at an ATP 500 tournament. Weeks later, he lifted his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami.

The Spaniard embarked on his European claycourt campaign by winning at Barcelona. He then beat former champions Nadal and Djokovic in successive matches in Madrid en route to winning his second Masters 1000 title. In the process, he became the youngest multiple Masters 1000 winner in almost two decades.

TENNIS @Tennis

Most ATP titles this year (4)

5-0 in career finals (all straight sets)

7-match winning streak vs Top 10 players

Youngest man to have beaten both Nadal and Djokovic



Most ATP titles this year (4)

5-0 in career finals (all straight sets)

7-match winning streak vs Top 10 players

Youngest man to have beaten both Nadal and Djokovic

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz had another breakthrough week in Madrid.

After losing in the Hamburg final to Lorenzo Musetti last week, Alcaraz will look for a tour-leading fifth title of the year in Umag against another Italian - Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard is already assured of breaking into the top four of the rankings next week.

#1 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal photocall after French Open victory

Rafael Nadal has had a fabulous campaign despite being plagued by multiple injuries. The legendary left-hander has won 35 of his 38 matches this year, including 19-0 at Majors, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Nadal started his year by triumphing at Melbourne before winning his second title at the Australian Open. After winning in Acapulco - his third title of the year on hardcourt - Nadal's 20-0 start to the year was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

Making a belated start to his claycourt season due to a rib injury, Nadal endured early defeats in Madrid and Rome before triumphing for a record-extending 14th time on the claycourts of Roland Garros.

Nadal is coming off a semifinal run at Wimbledon. He had to withdraw from his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios after sustaining a muscle tear in his five-set quarterfinal win over Fritz.

