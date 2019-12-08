Meet the trio with a winning head-to-head record against both Federer and Nadal

Federer and Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two living legends in the sport of tennis. The duo own a plethora of records unrivaled by any other player in the Open Era.

Some of the duo's most prominent achievements include the two highest Grand Slam title hauls by any player (Federer-20, Nadal-19), most titles on hardcourt, grasscourt and clay (Federer-65 on hard, Federer-19 on grass, Nadal-59 on clay), and most weeks at No. 1 (Federer-310) and No. 2 (Nadal-332).

Nadal and Federer possess two of the best winning percentages among players to have played at least 500 singles matches, with the Spaniard (83.3%) topping the all-time list followed by Federer in fourth place (82%). Not surprisingly, the same reflects in Federer's and Nadal's record against over 200 players to have faced both of the legends.

All players to have faced Federer and Nadal have a paltry combined success rate of less than 17% in over 2200 cumulative matches played against the two legends. Over 200 different players have locked horns with both Federer and Nadal during the course of the two legends' illustrious careers.

About 100 different players to have faced both Federer and Nadal have never managed a cumulative win against either of the duo, with Jarkko Niemenen (23 matches) playing the most matches against the duo without a win. Philipp Kohlschreiber (30 matches) and Nicolas Almagro (21 matches) lead a group of 11 players with just one win against Federer or Nadal.

On that note, let us meet the elite group of players who boast a winning record against both Federer and Nadal.

#1 Dominik Hrabty (Slovakia)

Dominik Hrbaty

All 3 of Dominik Hrbaty's matches with Federer have come in the opening round of tournaments.

The Slovakian's first meeting with Federer was in the opening round of the 2000 Paris-Bercy Masters, where Hrbaty triumphed in three sets after dropping the opener against the then world no. 24.

Hrbaty also tasted success in his second meeting with Federer, beating the new world no. 1 in three sets in the opening round at the 2004 Cincinnati Masters.

In the pair's last meeting, and first at a Grand Slam tournament, five-time defending Wimbledon champion Federer rolled over the Slovakian in straight sets to open his title defence.

In his 4 meetings with Nadal, Hrbaty emerged unscathed on 3 occasions, which includes a victory in the 2004 Auckland final, either side of opening round wins at 2003 Lyon and 2005 Auckland.

Nadal won his only match with Hrbaty before the 19-time-Grand Slam champion opened his Major title tally, beating the Slovakian in straight sets in the second round at 2005 Barcelona.

