Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet preview

Top seed Naomi Osaka takes on France's Alize Cornet in the first round of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Osaka was inactive on the tour for much of 2021, and makes her return to professional tennis after four months out following her third-round loss at the 2021 US Open.

The 24-year-old will be looking to replicate last year's form in Melbourne. Osaka won the Gippsland Trophy and the Australian Open in 2021. She is, however, lacking match practice as compared to her opponent.

Alize Cornet at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy

Alize Cornet comes into the 2022 season on the back of a couple of strong performances last year. The Frenchwoman's landmark result was reaching the final on the hardcourts of Chicago, where she came up short against Elina Svitolina.

Cornet also reached the semifinals in Tenerife and the quarterfinals in Luxembourg towards the end of last season. She will begin the year after a steady 27-27 win-loss record last season.

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Melbourne will be the second match between the two players, with Osaka leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Japanese defeated Cornet in the final of the 2021 Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka vs Alize Cornet prediction

Naomi Osaka practices ahead of the 2022 Australian summer

Given her superior ranking, Naomi Osaka is the heavy favorite on paper. Osaka, however, lacks match sharpness, something she has had an abundance of coming into Melbourne in previous years.

Osaka is one of the most powerful players on the women's tour, and outdoor hardcourts are by far her strongest surface. However, the Japanese will have to find her rhythm from the get-go if she is to have any chance of winning a third Australian Open title.

In Cornet, she faces a potentially tricky opponent. Osaka should be comfortable from the baseline in the shorter rallies, given her natural power. However, Cornet's consistency on serve and in the longer exchanges might pose a few problems.

Given that Osaka's will almost certainly be rusty, she might struggle against Cornet's reliable counterpunching style.

Prediction: Alize Cornet to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala