Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: (1) Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska

Date: 6 January 2022

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 1, 2022

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $29,200

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska preview

Top seed Naomi Osaka takes on World No. 82 Maryna Zanevska in the second round of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday.

Osaka made a triumphant return to professional tennis on Tuesday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet in the first round. The Japanese had been away from the courts for much of 2021 in an attempt to prioritize her mental health.

The 24-year-old is eyeing a third Australian Open title in four years and will look to get her momentum going by charting a deep run at the WTA 250 event this week.

Maryna Zanevska in action at 2017 Wimbledon Championships

Maryna Zanevska, meanwhile, ended her 2021 season on a high at the ITF event in Spain, which she won as the second seed. She also won the WTA Poland Open in addition to reaching the semifinals in Lausanne.

Zanevska picked up from where she left off and began her 2022 season with an upset. The 28-year-old took down Petra Martic in straight sets in the first round in Melbourne to set up the match against Osaka.

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Melbourne is the first professional meeting between Naomi Osaka and Maryna Zanevska, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska prediction

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Naomi Osaka comes into the encounter as the overwhelming favorite over Maryna Zanevska. The Japanese has the edge in terms of ranking and experience, and will take the momentum she gained from her first-round win into the match.

Osaka did show signs of rustiness on her return, though, particularly on serve. The 24-year-old maintained just a 40% first-serve rate, committing eight double faults.

If Zanevska has any opportunities to cause an upset, she will have to be aggressive on her return and take advantage of any inconsistencies on her opponent's part. The Belgian will also have to work on extending the rallies and prevailing in the longer exchanges if Osaka shows signs of fatigue.

However, given how Osaka regrouped in the first round against Cornet, she should be able to find her way back into the match even if there are momentary lapses.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee