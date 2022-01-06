Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022 results: Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska scores, winner & recap

Naomi Osaka defeated Belgian Maryna Zanevska in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set on Thursday. The Japanese put up a much better performance compared to her first round match against Alize Cornet.

This is Osaka's first appearance in the last eight of a tournament since reaching the quarterfinals at last year's Miami Open. On that occasion, she lost to Maria Sakkari and in the process ended her 23-match winning streak.

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevksa score

Naomi Osaka defeated Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska winner

Naomi Osaka's win over Maryna Zanevska sets up a quarterfinal clash against Andrea Petkovic. The German is a former top 10 player and has the game to trouble the Japanese star.

Naomi Osaka vs Maryna Zanevska recap

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

While a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline looks flattering on paper, Naomi Osaka did have some issues during the match.

Osaka started on a strong note, quickly racing to a 3-0 lead. Zanevska then managed to hold serve but Osaka was too strong for the Belgian, breaking once more and serving out the set 6-1.

The Japanese carried her momentum into the second set, breaking Zanevska's serve in the opening game. However, Osaka's level dipped over the next two games and she started committing unforced errors.

In the third game of the second set, Osaka was leading 40-0 on her opponent's serve, but failed to capitalize on the three break points. She then got a fourth break point, which she converted courtesy of a double fault from Zanevska. Against a top player, this momentary dip in form could have proven costly.

Osaka played much better after that, holding her serve easily for a 4-0 lead. Zanevska finally got on the board, holding serve to make it 4-1.

The next game was another straightforward hold for Osaka and Zanevska had a huge task ahead of her if she wanted to make a comeback. But Osaka was simply too good, as she broke her opponent's serve for the final time to win 6-1, 6-1.

Osaka's stats were very impressive today, winning 90% of her first serve points. She didn't hit a single double fault, compared to eight in her previous match.

While it was indeed a much better performance from the Japanese, she's clearly far from her best. Osaka's fans will be hoping she can hit top form in time for the Australian Open.

