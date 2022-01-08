Melbourne Summer Set 2 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Date: 9 January 2022
Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 2, 2022
Round: Final
Venue: Melbourne, Australia
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST
Prize money: $239,477
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview
World No. 78 Amanda Anisimova will look to secure her second career title when she squares off against Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the final of Melbourne Summer Set 2 on Sunday.
Anisimova has struggled for form ever since reaching the Auckland semifinals in 2020. But she appears to have put her troubles behind her, starting the 2022 season in spectacular fashion. The former French Open semifinalist has sought renowned coach Darren Cahill's guidance, which is reflected in her performances this week.
The 20-year-old thumped third seed Daria Kasatkina and fifth seed Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on her way to reaching her first final in nearly three years.
Anisimova also gave a fantastic demonstration of her fighting spirit this week. The American was subjected to stern tests by Alison Van Uytvanck and Irina-Camelia Begu but she managed to come through in three sets each time.
The hard-fought wins would stand her in good stead as she looks to add to the Copa Colsanitas title she that won in 2019.
Anisimova's final opponent, World No. 107 Aliaksandra Sasnovich has been having a dream week. The Belarusian has won five matches, including qualifying, en route to her first final since Brisbane in 2018.
Along the way, she has toppled sixth seed Clara Tauson and seventh seed Ann Li, with the latter requiring a three-set effort in the semifinals.
The 27-year-old will now set her sights on her maiden WTA title on Sunday.
Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head
Amanda Anisimova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.
Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction
This will be a battle between two players who like to attack from the baseline.
Anisimova is known for her raw power and effortless movement on the court. She has been striking the ball confidently this week, keeping errors at bay.
The American's efficient return game has been a huge part of her success in Melbourne. Against Kasatkina in the semifinals, she broke serve seven time, preventing the Russian from holding even once.
With Anisimova returning this well, Sasnovich could be in a spot of trouble. The Belarusian does not have a reliable serve and tends to leak a few too many double faults under pressure.
Her forehand, too, has a tendency to give way. If Anisimova can keep attacking that wing and keep her own errors in check, she should be able to lay her hands on the trophy.
Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.