Melbourne Summer Set 2 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 9 January 2022

Tournament: Melbourne Summer Set 2, 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 4 am GMT, 9.30 am IST

Prize money: $239,477

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

World No. 78 Amanda Anisimova will look to secure her second career title when she squares off against Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the final of Melbourne Summer Set 2 on Sunday.

Anisimova has struggled for form ever since reaching the Auckland semifinals in 2020. But she appears to have put her troubles behind her, starting the 2022 season in spectacular fashion. The former French Open semifinalist has sought renowned coach Darren Cahill's guidance, which is reflected in her performances this week.

wta @WTA



Her first final since 2019! @AnisimovaAmanda breezes past No. 3 seed Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-0 in Melbourne. Her first final since 2019! 🙌🇺🇸 @AnisimovaAmanda breezes past No. 3 seed Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-0 in Melbourne. https://t.co/dZjpLz6kLE

The 20-year-old thumped third seed Daria Kasatkina and fifth seed Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on her way to reaching her first final in nearly three years.

Anisimova also gave a fantastic demonstration of her fighting spirit this week. The American was subjected to stern tests by Alison Van Uytvanck and Irina-Camelia Begu but she managed to come through in three sets each time.

The hard-fought wins would stand her in good stead as she looks to add to the Copa Colsanitas title she that won in 2019.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich in action at 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Anisimova's final opponent, World No. 107 Aliaksandra Sasnovich has been having a dream week. The Belarusian has won five matches, including qualifying, en route to her first final since Brisbane in 2018.

Along the way, she has toppled sixth seed Clara Tauson and seventh seed Ann Li, with the latter requiring a three-set effort in the semifinals.

wta @WTA Aliaksandra Sasnovich!



She'll face Amanda Anisimova for the title.



#MelbourneTennis Heck of a run forAliaksandra Sasnovich!She'll face Amanda Anisimova for the title. Heck of a run for 🇧🇾 Aliaksandra Sasnovich!She'll face Amanda Anisimova for the title.#MelbourneTennis https://t.co/CkhXlwn7HW

The 27-year-old will now set her sights on her maiden WTA title on Sunday.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Amanda Anisimova chases the ball during a match at 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

This will be a battle between two players who like to attack from the baseline.

Anisimova is known for her raw power and effortless movement on the court. She has been striking the ball confidently this week, keeping errors at bay.

The American's efficient return game has been a huge part of her success in Melbourne. Against Kasatkina in the semifinals, she broke serve seven time, preventing the Russian from holding even once.

With Anisimova returning this well, Sasnovich could be in a spot of trouble. The Belarusian does not have a reliable serve and tends to leak a few too many double faults under pressure.

Her forehand, too, has a tendency to give way. If Anisimova can keep attacking that wing and keep her own errors in check, she should be able to lay her hands on the trophy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram