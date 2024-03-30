"Men grunted many times before, you had Jimmy Connors and nobody said a single word" - When Monica Seles lamented about double standards towards women

Monica Seles once highlighted the double standards faced by women tennis players regarding grunting, contrasting it with the treatment of male players. She pointed out Jimmy Connors as an example to support her statement.

Seles told the media in 2009:

"I can only speak for myself. In my case, it was a natural breathing. If you look back at tapes as a nine-year-old girl I was doing the exact same thing. I think it's unfortunate, because men grunted many times before. You had Jimmy Connors, and nobody said a single word about it. So I think females -- a lot of people, it's hard to accept when they're strong out there."

"For me it was part of who I played; same way as I play two hands on both sides. My goal when I stepped out there on the court was just to crush that ball in whatever best form I could do that, and that was the sound that came out when I crushed the ball."