Men's Tennis: 5 Players With Most Titles in Open Era

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 55 // 26 Oct 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Although Grand Slam titles is the commonly used yardstick to measure a player's greatness among the pantheon of Tennis greats, winning other tournaments like ATP Masters 1000, ATP World Tour 500 and ATP World Tour 250 are also of considerable importance in adding ranking points as well as career prize money earned to the player's overall tally.

Apart from this, there is also the Davis Cup, Hopman Cup and the Olympics where pride of winning for the nation takes precedence in the absence of ranking points. The Open Era of tennis is the era of tennis which commenced in 1968 when professionals were permitted to compete with amateurs offering a level-playing field to all. Over the years since then, tennis has not only become more and more competitive but commensurately the prize money across tournaments especially Grand Slams have been steadily increasing with all Grand Slams today awarding equal prize money to both Men and Women.

We take a look at the Top 5 players with the most number of titles won in the Open Era :

#5 John McEnroe

John McEnroe

The mercurial American known for his volleying and predatory instincts near the net was a mercurial personality who charmed the tennis audience in the 1980's with his firebrand displays.

McEnroe is the only Men's player to have been ranked Number 1 in both Singles and Doubles in the Open Era. The Stanford University graduate provided the tennis world with many memorable matches in the 1980's mostly with his great rival Bjorn Borg who was his polar opposite in demeanour. McEnroe was a 7-time Grand Slam Singles champion, 5-time Davis Cup winner and also forged a successful Doubles partnership with fellow American Peter Fleming winning 57 Doubles titles together. McEnroe's record of 82 wins and just 3 losses in 1984 remains an all-time record till date.

McEnroe won 77 Singles titles and 78 Doubles titles and his combined tally is the highest among Men across all Eras.

1 / 3 NEXT