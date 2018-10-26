×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Men's Tennis: 5 Players With Most Titles in Open Era

Arjun
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
55   //    26 Oct 2018, 15:40 IST

Although Grand Slam titles is the commonly used yardstick to measure a player's greatness among the pantheon of Tennis greats, winning other tournaments like ATP Masters 1000, ATP World Tour 500 and ATP World Tour 250 are also of considerable importance in adding ranking points as well as career prize money earned to the player's overall tally.

Apart from this, there is also the Davis Cup, Hopman Cup and the Olympics where pride of winning for the nation takes precedence in the absence of ranking points. The Open Era of tennis is the era of tennis which commenced in 1968 when professionals were permitted to compete with amateurs offering a level-playing field to all. Over the years since then, tennis has not only become more and more competitive but commensurately the prize money across tournaments especially Grand Slams have been steadily increasing with all Grand Slams today awarding equal prize money to both Men and Women.

We take a look at the Top 5 players with the most number of titles won in the Open Era :

#5 John McEnroe

John McEnroe
John McEnroe

The mercurial American known for his volleying and predatory instincts near the net was a mercurial personality who charmed the tennis audience in the 1980's with his firebrand displays.

McEnroe is the only Men's player to have been ranked Number 1 in both Singles and Doubles in the Open Era. The Stanford University graduate provided the tennis world with many memorable matches in the 1980's mostly with his great rival Bjorn Borg who was his polar opposite in demeanour. McEnroe was a 7-time Grand Slam Singles champion, 5-time Davis Cup winner and also forged a successful Doubles partnership with fellow American Peter Fleming winning 57 Doubles titles together. McEnroe's record of 82 wins and just 3 losses in 1984 remains an all-time record till date.

McEnroe won 77 Singles titles and 78 Doubles titles and his combined tally is the highest among Men across all Eras.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Wimbledon Championship Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Greatest Tennis Players of All Time
Arjun
ANALYST
Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Doubles pairs in Tennis
RELATED STORY
5 greatest tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Tennis: Five most unexpected Grand Slam finals in the...
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest Men's Tennis Players in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
5 Oldest Wimbledon Singles Champions
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Wimbledon Singles' Champions
RELATED STORY
5 things Roger Federer can still look to achieve in tennis
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us