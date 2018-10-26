×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Men's Tennis: 5 players with the most aces

Arjun
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    26 Oct 2018, 23:01 IST

John Isner and Nicolas Mahut after their record-breaking Wimbledon match
John Isner and Nicolas Mahut after their record-breaking Wimbledon match

A good serve is a go-to weapon of choice for many players who are blessed with big serving ability. It helps keep games short, makes it difficult for the opponent to break the service and puts added pressure on opponents to hold their own service games.

Tennis has seen an evolution from serve and volley style of play to a more open baseline hitting contest. But players like Ivo Karlovic who rely primarily on their service game continue to thrive using a serve and volley approach.

The fastest serve recorded in the Men's game is credited to Australian Sam Groth who served a whopping 263 km/h (163.4 mph) serve at the 2012 Busan Challenger tournament. Spaniard Georgina Garcia Perez holds the record in the Women's game for the fastest recorded serve at the 2018 Budapest Open.

She clocked an impressive 220 km/h (136.7 mph). The term 'Ace' was actually coined by American tennis journalist Allison Danzig.

The 2010 Wimbledon 1st Round encounter between American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut saw a combined total of 216 aces served - an all-time record. We take a look at 5 players with the most aces served:

#5 Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez
Feliciano Lopez

Spaniard Feliciano Lopez much unlike his Spanish counterparts prefers the faster grass courts. This is mainly due to his strong service game which he matches with his exquisite one-handed backhand shots.

Lopez made his Grand Slam debut at the 2001 French Open and has since made 68 consecutive appearances in Grand Slam tournaments - a record which he now solely holds after surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 66 consecutive appearances.

Lopez has featured in the most number of 5th set matches which have gone beyond 6-6 in the deciding set. Lopez has served 9170 aces till date.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Roger Federer Ivo Karlović
Arjun
ANALYST
Men's Tennis: 5 Players With Most Titles in Open Era
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
5 Men's tennis players with the most Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 Players with Most Singles Titles in...
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest Men's Tennis Players in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
5 most-followed Tennis stars on Instagram
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Richest Tennis Players of All-time
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 players with the most Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Amazing Tennis Courts in the World
RELATED STORY
10 of the greatest women's tennis players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us