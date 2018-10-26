Men's Tennis: 5 players with the most aces

John Isner and Nicolas Mahut after their record-breaking Wimbledon match

A good serve is a go-to weapon of choice for many players who are blessed with big serving ability. It helps keep games short, makes it difficult for the opponent to break the service and puts added pressure on opponents to hold their own service games.

Tennis has seen an evolution from serve and volley style of play to a more open baseline hitting contest. But players like Ivo Karlovic who rely primarily on their service game continue to thrive using a serve and volley approach.

The fastest serve recorded in the Men's game is credited to Australian Sam Groth who served a whopping 263 km/h (163.4 mph) serve at the 2012 Busan Challenger tournament. Spaniard Georgina Garcia Perez holds the record in the Women's game for the fastest recorded serve at the 2018 Budapest Open.

She clocked an impressive 220 km/h (136.7 mph). The term 'Ace' was actually coined by American tennis journalist Allison Danzig.

The 2010 Wimbledon 1st Round encounter between American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut saw a combined total of 216 aces served - an all-time record. We take a look at 5 players with the most aces served:

#5 Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez

Spaniard Feliciano Lopez much unlike his Spanish counterparts prefers the faster grass courts. This is mainly due to his strong service game which he matches with his exquisite one-handed backhand shots.

Lopez made his Grand Slam debut at the 2001 French Open and has since made 68 consecutive appearances in Grand Slam tournaments - a record which he now solely holds after surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 66 consecutive appearances.

Lopez has featured in the most number of 5th set matches which have gone beyond 6-6 in the deciding set. Lopez has served 9170 aces till date.

