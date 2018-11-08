×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Men's Tennis: 5 Youngest Australian Open Champions

Arjun
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30   //    08 Nov 2018, 18:29 IST

The Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
The Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

The Australian Open, billed as the 'Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific', has been played traditionally during the Australian summer season. First held in 1905, the Australian Open has grown in terms of popularity and is now the largest sporting spectacle in the Southern Hemisphere generating significant revenue through tourism for the country.

The Grand Slam was the first among the Grand Slams to have a retractable roof at the famous Rod Laver Arena and later the Margaret Court Arena. Initially known as the Australasian Championships, the Australian Open is the only Grand Slam to have been played across 7 cities in 2 different countries. Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Christchurch, Hastings and Melbourne have all played host to this Grand Slam event.

In the earlier days, the tournament was played on grass much like Wimbledon. Later carpet surface was also used. Today it is one of two Grand Slams along with the US Open played on hard courts. The winner of the Men's Singles competition is presented with a replica of the 'Norman Brookes Challenge Cup'. We take a look at the 5 youngest winners in the competition's history:

#5 John Bromwich

John Bromwich in the centre along with the 1939 Australian Davis Cup Team
John Bromwich in the centre along with the 1939 Australian Davis Cup Team

John Bromwich of Australia had a very unorthodox approach. He was primarily a left-handed player but served using his right-hand and was one of the first players to use a two-handed backhand. Bromwich was part of the historic 1939 Australian Davis Cup Team which remains the only team in the competition's storied history to come back from 0-2 down in a final and win.

An accomplished player across all 3 categories, Bromwich won Grand Slams in Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. His first of 2 Australian Open triumphs came in 1939 when he was 21 years, 75 days old. He would consider himself unlucky as the tournament was not held for 5 years from 1941 to 1945. His second title came in 1946 when the tournament became an annual fixture again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic
Arjun
ANALYST
Women's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Australian Open champions of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Female Tennis players with most Singles Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
2012 Australian Open final - The greatest Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
10 lesser known facts about the Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches played at the Australian Open since the...
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: 10 kids to be selected to represent...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the Australian Open produces the most epic...
RELATED STORY
ICICI Bank and Mastercard launch #AceYourSpends campaign...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us